Tom Brady “Got Screwed” for Ignoring Gisele Bündchen’s Dating History With Leonardo DiCaprio, Says Pearl Davis

Having divorced both his wife and the game of football, Tom Brady now finds himself more concerned with red flags than yellow ones. Prior to his final season in the NFL, the New England Patriots legend infamously separated from the renowned supermodel, Gisele Bündchen.

While speculations surrounding their former relationship continue to live on to this day, one cultural and political commentator suggests that the entire scandal could have been avoided. The controversial YouTube and podcast sensation, Pearl Davis, better known as JustPearlyThings, believes that Brady didn’t study enough tape on his former wife of 13 years and thus “got screwed” in his relationship.

“He didn’t look at Gisele’s dating history or really care about it… You know who Gisele dated before Tom Brady? Leonardo DiCaprio. So of course Gisele is going to think that Tom Brady is like a scrub.”

In light of Brady’s reputation for being a well-mannered, upstanding citizen and teammate, Davis doesn’t believe that men of his standing are best suited for international supermodels. Known for her controversial dating takes across various podcasts, the social media sensation once again found herself advocating for men to reassess their priorities before entering their next relationship.

“He should’ve went to Boston College or something and found him a nice little 19-year-old, because now Tom Brady is going to be the most exciting thing that that 19-year-old has ever seen.”

Citing Bündchen’s high-class status and reputation, Davis suggests that athletes would be wise to avoid the pitfalls of dating celebrities. Nevertheless, she found herself going back to the supermodel’s past relationships.

Hinting at a date with DiCaprio being one of the biggest red flags of them all, the online media personality concluded that Brady should have never gotten involved from the very beginning.

“If Tom Brady was honest with himself, he would’ve looked at Leo and just left,” Pearl concluded.

The two stars have managed to maintain a friendly relationship despite their falling out. In an attempt to provide the most stable upbringing as possible for the children, the two elected to co-parent their young ones.

While there is the occasional clash in parenting styles, the Brazilian model informed the press that she believes the situation has turned out for the best. During a previous interview, Bündchen clarified that both her and Tom have their designated time with kids.

Believing that two separate environments can be greatly beneficial, Bündchen explained that –

“They get to learn from two different worlds and that’s wonderful for them.”

Apart from spending time with his children, Brady now spends the majority of his days living the life of an NFL icon. Currently enjoying a $375 million contract with Fox, as well as minority ownership position with the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s certainly no shortage of opportunities for the future first-ballot hall of famer.

Suffice to say, even at the age of 47, Brady appears to be one of America’s most eligible bachelors.