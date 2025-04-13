Odell Beckham Jr. and Jayden Daniels’ Mother Devastated After NFL-Bound LSU Star Takes His Own Life Just 2 Weeks Before the Draft

Just two weeks before living out his NFL dream, former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy tragically passed away in Houston. The 24-year-old, who had been projected by some draft boards as one of the top 6 wide receivers of this class earlier in the season, reportedly took his own life on Saturday night—leaving the football world in shock and mourning.

While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, Lacy’s passing comes amid a whirlwind of legal troubles. The receiver was facing serious charges—negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run resulting in death, and reckless driving—in connection with a December 17 crash in Louisiana that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

Lacy had turned himself in on January 12 and was out on $151,000 bail. A grand jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence this week.

According to authorities, Kyren Lacy had allegedly been driving recklessly in a Dodge Charger, illegally passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. His actions, police say, forced other drivers into evasive manoeuvres that triggered a deadly collision. Though Lacy wasn’t directly hit, he was accused of fleeing the scene without stopping to help or report the incident.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, his attorney maintained that the LSU star was innocent and was confident the charges would be dropped after a full review. As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from across the NFL world.

Odell Beckham Jr., a fellow LSU alum and someone the NFL-bound prospect reportedly looked up to, shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram: “Rest easy lil bro.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Kyren Lacy’s Death. pic.twitter.com/LzDCkGquI6 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) April 13, 2025

Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, also posted a short but emotional message: “RIP Kyren,” honoring her son’s former teammate with a dove emoji — a universal symbol of peace.

Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson reacts to Kyren Lacy’s death. https://t.co/s8ME2SD8l4 pic.twitter.com/PowgXtNfyi — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) April 13, 2025

Fans, too, were devastated. Social media was flooded with posts expressing sorrow and confusion over the tragedy. “This is heartbreaking. I can’t explain but I feel very awful about time,” one fan wrote. “No, he was the next star,” another added.

Kyren Lacy’s journey from Louisiana to LSU was filled with hard-earned success. His final season was his best, with 58 catches, 866 yards, and nine touchdowns. But as he faced mounting legal pressure and public scrutiny, it seems the burden may have grown too heavy to bear.

This is a heartbreaking end to a promising life.