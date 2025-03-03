Fastest WR at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Matthew Golden’s Favorite Receiver Is Now a Free Agent

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) speaks during a press conference at Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Speed kills in the NFL, and if there’s one player who proved at the 2025 Scouting Combine that he has the ability to kill, it’s Matthew Golden. The former Texas Longhorns standout turned heads in Indy by clocking a ridiculously rapid 4.29-second 40-yard dash—becoming the fastest receiver this year.

Add to this his crisp route running, explosive acceleration, and ability to evade defenders, and Matthew becomes a golden prospect for any team looking to bolster their receiver room. Unsurprisingly, scouts and analysts have even compared Golden to some of the league’s fastest and most dynamic receivers. But is there someone he himself looks up to and models his game after?

For the ex-Cougars star, the NFL wide receiver he’d love to emulate is none other than the wildly talented and currently free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

The Longhorns speedster recently appeared on Pro Football Talk, where he revealed that he has idolized OBJ ever since the receiver’s stunning one-handed catch against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Like many his age, Beckham’s catch left a lasting impression on Golden, inspiring him to spend hours in the backyard trying to replicate it.

On top of OBJ’s highlight-reel-worthy plays, the ex-Giants receiver’s uncanny ability to create space for himself while running routes was another trait that captivated a young Matthew Golden.

“Odell Beckham, man. You know, I watched him when I was a young kid. He was famous for that one-handed catch, so at that time, that’s all we wanted to do as kids—try to make those crazy one-handed grabs,” Golden said. “Watching him, he really took his game to the next level—not just with the catches, but also with his route running and ability to get open. He was different.”

While OBJ was drafted as the 13th overall pick in 2014, it’s unlikely that Golden may end up replicating his idol’s draft prospects as well.

Matthew Golden’s 2025 Draft Prospects

Before the 2025 NFL Combine, Matthew Golden was considered an early second-round prospect, even trailing his Longhorns teammate Isaiah Bond. However, his Combine performance seems to have boosted his draft stock, aided by his strong showing for the Longhorns last season. Golden led Texas with 987 receiving yards and 9 TDs, along with an impressive 54 long receptions.

The most impressive thing about Golden, however, seems to be his ability to come clutch in the biggest of moments. For context, Golden caught 19 passes for 411 yards in the postseason, with his landmark performance coming against Arizona State at CFP, where he had 7 receptions, 149 yards, and a crucial TD.

Add his clutch gene, explosive speed, and football IQ, and suddenly, Golden finds himself in Mel Kiper’s top 10 available wide receivers for the NFL Draft.

So, where will Golden end up being drafted? At best, he looks like a late first-round pick. But as the NFL Combine has often shown us, teams always have a surprise or two up their sleeve on draft day.