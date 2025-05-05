“Michael Jordan, His Parents are Under 6 Feet”: Analysts React to 6’5″ Tall High School OL Breck Kolojay’s Viral Photo With Deion Sanders

Breck Kolojay is all set to make his college debut. And he kicked things off with a visit to Coach Prime in Colorado. Kolojay is the No. 272 overall prospect and No. 20 IOL in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 40 player in Florida.

But it was something else about him that caught the eye of the Unk and Chico of Thee Pregame Network. It was the picture from Kolojay posted from his visit that grabbed the attention of the duo.

At 6’5″ and 295 pounds, the high school athlete towered over Coach Prime and also his own parents — which Unk and Chico found especially interesting.

“That’s a big ol’ boy. People talk about being a head and shoulders above, but he’s shoulders and a head above (Coach Prime),” said Unk.

Coach Prime, for reference, is a little over 5’11”. And while he seemed relatively petite in front of Kolojay, his parents looked even shorter. Chico was more confused about how the relatively shorter parents managed to birth a kid as tall as Breck.

“How does something like this happen. For average-sized people to have these huge, humongous, above-average-sized children. You look at people like Michael Jordan. They’re under 6’0″. Even his brother came out shorter. Even Victor Wembanaya’s parents are shorter,” he asked.

As Chico mentioned, the 6’6″ former Chicago Bulls star did not hail from a family of tall individuals. In fact, none of Michael Jordan’s immediate family members stood over six feet; his father was about 5’9″ and his mother was approximately 5’5″. Given this, it is understandable that Jordan was not particularly tall during his early years.

Kolojay is out of the IMG Academy with 38 total offers and ranked one spot ahead of Schmitt among interior offensive linemen at No. 19 nationally.