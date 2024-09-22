Michigan’s Sherrone Moore Applauds USC’s “Chess Match” as He Reacts to Kalel Mullings’ “Incredible” Game in Week II

As Michigan Wolverines clashed against the USC Trojans, all eyes were on Kalel Mullings–all thanks to his two crucial TDs that helped his team to a 27-24 win over the Trojans. Especially, Mullings was particularly brilliant in the fourth quarter, where it was evident how much the Wolverines depended on the three-time consecutive Big Ten Conference title winner to clinch a win.

Advertisement

Naturally, being the head coach of Michigan Wolverines, Sherrone Moore was beaming with pride while speaking about Mullings in the postgame press conference.

While praising Mullings for carrying the ball 17 times for 159 yards, Morre also gave due credit to the team’s offensive line and refocused on Mulling’s step-up at the right time, when the team needed him the most.

“Incredible job by him and the offensive line. I’m very proud of this team; we’re going in the right direction,” Moore said.

The USC versus Michigan game took a turn when Mullings scored a TD with just 37 seconds left on the clock during the fourth-and-one play–which completely brought the game into the Wolverines’ favor.

Elaborating on the strategy that worked for his team, Moore explained that controlling the game through running attack worked wonders for them. The intensity was evident in the third quarter–where both NCAA teams’ actions were more like a “chess match.”

Showering more compliments, Moore stressed the team’s preparation for several impromptu game situations–just like how Mullings’ final touchdown was a total game-changer on the final fourth-down play. Thus, to Moore, keeping calm during the final moments of the game is what worked to seal the victory.

Looking back at that now-viral touchdown, Moore also gave his take on the execution of the play.

Moore breaks down Michigan’s formula for success against USC

When a reporter asked Moore about the step-by-step process of the play, the head coach opened up about how he had thrown a challenge to his offensive line during the fourth-and-one play.

“It’s on you. The game’s on the line. What are you going to do?” Moore recalled saying it to Trojans players.

To which the offense rose to the occasion and created gaps in USC’s defensive front. Two key linemen, Max Bredeson and Myles Hinton accurately created blocks by pushing back the defenders which led to a clear path for Kalel Mullings to run through.

Besides extra lineman, Andrew Gentry’s blocking gave more power on the edge–removing defenders who could ruin Mullings’ run. Seeing a clear path, Mullings could make an easy run toward the goal line.

So, as Moore rightly pointed out, it was a combined effort of the offensive line that made the game-winning touchdown possible.