Sherrone Moore Parents & Family: How Many Kids Does the Michigan Coach Have?

After clinching the National Championship, Jim Harbaugh has moved on to coach the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. Sherrone Moore, the former offensive coordinator, has stepped up as Michigan’s new head coach, earning the franchise’s trust after spending six seasons with them.

Moore, born on Feb. 3, 1986, in Derby, Kansas, grew up with his parents Debra and Michael Moore. His dad, a retired master sergeant, and his mom, a retired nurse, both had military backgrounds. Besides the military connection, his dad, a former athlete in boxing and soccer, introduced him to sports early on. Moore initially leaned toward basketball but later shifted to football during high school.

During his second season as a tight ends coach at Central Michigan, Sherron Moore took a significant personal step by marrying his wife, Kelli, in 2015. Their family expanded with a baby girl, Shiloh, in 2019, coinciding with Moore’s tenure as the Wolverines’ tight ends coach.

Three years later, in 2022, another joyous addition, Solei, joined the family. By this time, Moore had already assumed the role of offensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines, balancing his professional success with the joys of family life.

Sherrone Moore, now has 14 years of coaching experience and with a beautiful family by his side, is poised to follow in the footsteps of Coach Jim Harbaugh. Inspired by his ways he wants to keep Michigan’s Blue-Collar Mentality, infusing it with his own unique ways and turning things up for the Wolverines.

What Was Sherrone Moore’s Childhood Like?

Although Moore’s father worked in California during his early years, creating some distance, his parents made sure he never lacked anything. His mom, a constant support, stood by him, inspiring him to follow his passion for sports. After exploring basketball and wrestling, Sherron Moore switched to football.

As he neared his graduation from Derby High School, his father was deployed to Iraq as a field manager for an oil company. Even though he felt a physical distance from his father, Moore decided to focus wholeheartedly on sports.

After finishing high school in 2004, Moore spent two seasons as an offensive guard at Butler Community College. He then transferred to Oklahoma, playing two more seasons and contributing to two Big 12 Championships and two BCS bowl game victories. While doing so, he also earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Oklahoma.

After graduating, Moore moved to Louisville, starting his coaching journey as a graduate assistant while pursuing a Master’s in Sports Administration, which he completed in 2011. Following his master’s, he earned a promotion to tight ends coach, marking the beginning of his coaching career that eventually led him to become the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.