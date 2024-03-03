In the early hours of February 28, the sports world was mourning the devastating loss of star defensive end, Craig Roh. At a tender age, after an arduous 18-month fight against Stage IV colon cancer, Craig was called to eternal rest on February 26. This heartbreaking update was first shared by his wife, Chelsea Roh, on Twitter, revealing a side of Craig that many had not seen—his valiant battle with cancer—away from the public eye.

Chelsea expressed in the post that Craig has opted to contribute by creating top-notch content for fans. She also said that her late husband’s business will persist with potential future releases. Alongside the post, Chelsea attached a link to a GoFundMe page, in case fans wish to extend their helping hands.

Craig Roh’s journey from a promising freshman sensation with the Wolverines, achieving consecutive starts in 51 games, to an undrafted NFL signee with the Carolina Panthers reflects the spirit of a warrior. Craig was the kind of guy who never gave up.

When things didn’t go well with the Panthers, he moved on to play in the Canadian Football League and won the Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers back in 2019. Playing for teams like the BC Lions, Blue Bombers, and Toronto Argonauts all the way up until 2021.

Taylor Lewan, one of his old teammates, gave credit for how much Craig influenced his life. He claimed that if it wasn’t for Craig, he wouldn’t have achieved half as much. Sherrone Moore, the current head coach of the Wolverines, and the football community acknowledged Craig’s indelible mark on the sport and expressed heartfelt sympathies to his bereaved family.

After hanging up his cleats, Craig dove into the tech world, starting businesses and even setting up an online coaching platform. His legacy, as described in the GoFundMe page set up by his wife, extends beyond his professional achievements to his personal virtues—his rhythm, intensity, love for his family, and unwavering faith.

Fans Mourn the Heart-Breaking Loss

The news of Craig’s passing has hit the football community hard. Senior writer for the Athletic, Nicole Auerbach, who used to report on Craig during his Michigan days, couldn’t help but remember how kind and thoughtful he was, extending her deepest condolences.

Then there was a message that read, “So sorry to hear this,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Perhaps the most touching was from a fan who’s been following Craig since his freshman year on Instagram. This fan was at a loss for words, deeply moved by the impact Craig had on their development as players.

Craig Roh’s legacy is a powerful reminder of resilience, kindness, and the impact one person can have on so many lives. As we remember him, let’s honor his journey by supporting each other and cherishing the memories he left behind. His spirit and contributions to football and beyond will never be forgotten.