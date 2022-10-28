“Mike Evans Was B*tt Nak*d last Week & Now Tom Brady Overthrows Him”: Ryan Clark Destroys Bucs QB & Receiver After Disappointing Loss Against Ravens

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with wide receiver Russell Gage (17) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were subjected to another embarrassing defeat on Thursday Night and as expected, Tom Brady and Mike Evans were again criticized heavily.

Tom Brady came into this season with a lot of expectations. He un-retired in a matter of weeks after announcing his retirement earlier this year and although fans were excited to see him back on the field, they were a little skeptical about how he will perform.

Their skepticism wasn’t wrong as this year, Tom has struggled big time. He hasn’t been able to drag his team out of trouble in crucial games and as a result, the Buccaneers have now lost 5 out of their 8 clashes.

In the most recent clash against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bucs started off well and established a 7 point lead in the first half. However, the Ravens clawed their way into the contest after dominating the third quarter. Moreover, despite all the desperate attempts from Brady’s unit in the final quarter to make a comeback, the Bucs fans had to return home dejected and disappointed.

Tom Brady and Mike Evans Just Can’t Get It Right

Ravens’ star quarterback Lamar Jackson scored 2 TDs for 238 yards, whereas Brady could score 1 Touchdown for 325 yards. As expected, after the contest, several fans and experts reprimanded the Bucs stars for delivering another below-par performance.

NFL analyst Ryan Clark lashed out at Tom Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans for failing to perform at crucial instances. He claimed that while last week it was Evans who failed, this time, Brady was unable hit it off which shows that this QB-WR duo isn’t getting along.

“These two just can’t get right! Last week Mike Evans was b*tt, b**ty n*ked & this week he’s out there even open. Last week Evans dropped it & this one Brady overthrows him,” Evans wrote. The Steelers and the Panthers have struggled for the majority of the season but even they were able to defeat the Buccaneers this year which shows that the team is really struggling to make plays.

There were rumors that this might be Tom’s final season but the way his team is playing, it seems like he is headed towards a sorry end to his final NFL season.