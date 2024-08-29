Mike Tomlin Details Why Choosing QB1 Between Russell Wilson & Justin Fields Was a “Good Problem”

After an offseason filled with questions about who would take the starter role in Pittsburgh, HC Mike Tomlin picked veteran QB Russell Wilson over young quarterback Justin Fields for Week 1. However, the HC described this decision as challenging but called it a “good problem” to have.

On his appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Tomlin went into why he chose Wilson over Fields, but first, he described how challenging it was to pick one between the two capable quarterbacks. Calling it challenging but rewarding, he said:

“When you’re in my position, that’s a good problem. We have two capable guys that we’re excited about, their skillsets, about how they conduct themselves as professionals, and as men and it played out in that way.”

After a disappointing stint with the Broncos, Wilson will be hoping to prove that age has not caught up to him and that he can still return to his former glory.

His calf injury at the start of training camp unexpectedly allowed Fields to take extended reps with the first-team offense. Fields capitalized on this opportunity, delivering strong performances that sparked discussions about a potential quarterback competition in Pittsburgh. However, Wilson’s experience and history won out in the end.

Wilson’s resume secured his job as starter?

When asked about how big a role Wilson’s resume played in Tomlin’s decision, the HC revealed that his decision was specifically related to Wilson’s individual experience.

Tomlin emphasized the importance of having a player with Wilson’s background, stating,

“I don’t think that you can have the experiences that (Wilson’s) had and it doesn’t show in how you play.”

More specifically, it seems that it was Wilson’s Super Bowl win that tilted the scales in his favor as the coach said, “He’s had that confetti rain down on him. It’s not speculation, it’s not dreaming for him, he’s lived it.”

Wilson’s impressive career includes a Super Bowl championship and nine Pro Bowl selections, which have instilled confidence in Tomlin regarding his ability to perform under pressure. Tomlin noted that for a player like Wilson, who has experienced the highs of winning and the challenges of the league, “the moments can’t be too big.”