Russell Wilson and Wife Ciara Pull Off Stunning Cowboy-Themed Outfits Amidst “Selective Outrage” Against the Singer’s Oscars Costume

Russell Wilson is now rather used to getting heavily criticized for his actions at every step of the way. His agents, coaches, and well-wishers would naturally be advising him to ignore those who spew hate upon him, and he seems to be taking that advice. However, his wife, Ciara Wilson, is no football player. The singer showed that she does not take to selective criticism lightly with a clap back of her own.

Russell and Ciara Wilson attended this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where the singer sported a rather thinly veiled, bare-all dress. While she was not the only one at the party in such attire, she seemed to draw the most flak for her choice. Naturally, she was not happy and responded with a TikTok, alleging “selective outrage” against her. What’s more, she even pulled off a rather unique outfit with her husband.

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara manage to pull off a Cowboys outfit

The Denver Broncos signal caller and his wife were recently spotted in a cowboy-themed outfit, on two separate occasions. Ciara took to Instagram to share both of these moments with her followers. Perhaps it was meant for those criticizing her fashion sense too. However, almost everyone will agree the couple looks stunning in their outfits.

The duo has been through a lot this season. Especially Russell Wilson, who has had to endure a lot of criticism for his dismal performance. He has largely been unable to recreate the same levels of performances that he put up at Seattle. Many think it might have been a mistake to bring him into Denver itself, not to mention his extravagant $245 million contract.

The Wilson family looks forward to a new era under Sean Payton’s leadership

The arrival of Sean Payton as the Broncos’ head coach is bound to make a difference. In fact, the changes have already started, with some of Russell Wilson’s “special privileges” being rolled back. That includes denying his personal team of trainers and coaches from entering the Broncos facility. That one is definitely going to hurt Wilson, who has always stressed the importance of his personal team for him.

However, he is currently not in a position to bargain with Payton. The best he can do right now is try and bring back his former self to the gridiron. In fact, that is the only way he can redeem himself in the eyes of the Broncos fanbase. It will be interesting to see how he gets on with Payton and his high standards. Will Wilson end up as the most expensive bench warmer in the history of the NFL?