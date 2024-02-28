ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands on the sidelines prior to an NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 1, 2017, at Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 01 Saints at Falcons PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon4881701011697 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

How much is the Net Worth of Mike Vick?

Name Michael Vick Net Worth $16 million Position Quarterback Residence Newport News, Virginia Age 42 (born June 26, 1980) Marital Status Married ( since 2012) Spouse Kijafa Vick Children 4 (Jada Vick, Mitez Vick, London Vick, and Michael Vick Jr.) Source of Wealth NFL, endorsements Salary $16.5 million Endorsements Coca-Cola, Powerade, Rawlings, Hasbro, Nike, Unequal Technologies, MusclePharm, EA Sports, Kraft, and AirTran. Endorsement Earnings $2 million

Introduction

Michael Vick’s journey through professional football has been nothing short of remarkable. Back in his Virginia Tech days, the star QB set the college football world on fire with his passing skills and even bagged an ESPY Award. Then, in 2001, he made history as the first African-American QB to be taken with the top pick.

Moreover, he was the first quarterback to ever rush for more than 1,000 yards in 2006. His career, however, came to a halt after he was caught being involved in a dogfighting ring, resulting in a 21-month-long incarceration. After getting released, Vick made a comeback to the league, and the Eagles tagged him in 2009. In 2011, he inked a six-year, $100 million contract with the club. He later played for the Jets and the Steelers as well. As of 2024, his net worth is an impressive $16 million, proving he’s still making moves off the field.

Early Life and High School

Growing up in a crime-ridden neighborhood in Newport News, Virginia, Michael Vick’s early life was a mix of challenges and hope. Born to teenage parents Brenda Vick and Michael Boddie, who struggled to make ends meet, Vick’s childhood was spent in Ridley Circle Homes, a public housing project for the needy. His love for football became apparent early on, especially during his time at Homer L.

When Ferguson High School closed, Vick and his coach, Tommy Reamon, moved to Warwick High School. Vick’s high school days were remarkable under Coach Reamon’s watch. Playing for the Warwick Raiders, he threw for over 4,800 yards and 43 touchdowns, plus rushed for more than a thousand yards with 18 scores. In his senior year, Vick passed for 1,668 yards and was responsible for 20 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat capability.

College Career During his college years at Virginia Tech, Michael Vick quickly became a football sensation. Starting strong in 1999, Vick’s debut was unforgettable, scoring three rushing touchdowns in his very first game. Despite an injury early on, he didn’t slow down, leading his team to an undefeated season and a spot in the national title game. With the highest passing efficiency for a freshman at the time, Vick scooped up an ESPY and the Archie Griffin Award — and even landed third in the Heisman Trophy voting. In 2000, Mike Vick set a record by rushing for 210 yards in a game against Boston College. Despite getting injured and taking a hard loss against Miami, Vick did not let that stop him. He powered through and led his team to a win at the Gator Bowl, where he was named the MVP. The first two years at Virginia Tech were game-changers for him. His time in college, highlighted by a top-six finish in the Heisman Trophy race and getting into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, definitely showed the world Vick’s incredible skill and grit. How much is Michael Vick’s Net Worth and Salary? Michael Vick, the renowned former NFL quarterback, has a net worth of $16.5 million as of 2024. His financial path has had its ups and downs, including a tough phase of bankruptcy while he was behind bars. Yet, Vick managed an incredible turnaround, raking in $125 million during his 13 years playing for various NFL teams, which helped him dramatically recover and stabilize his finances. Over his illustrious career, Michael Vick earned more than $25 million from salaries and endorsements. Even after losing a $130 million contract with the Falcons due to legal issues, he bounced back to become one of the league’s top earners in 2013. His contract with the Eagles was particularly lucrative, offering him $16.5 million a year with $40 million guaranteed. Michael Vick’s Endorsements and Investments On the business front, Vick’s a name brands love to align with, scoring deals with giants like Nike and Coca-Cola, adding nearly $2 million to his bank from endorsements alone. He has also got his entrepreneurial endeavors, rolling out the “V7” sportswear line in 2012, with a slice of the profits helping the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia. It’s his way of throwing a lifeline back to the community, proving he’s about more than just making money. How much money does Michael Vick make in a year?

Michael Vick’s earnings have evolved significantly over his career. At the peak of his NFL days, he enjoyed an average annual income of $16.5 million, with his final contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing in $970,000. Transitioning from the field, Vick hasn’t left the sports world behind. Currently, Vick shares his expertise as an NFL analyst on Fox NFL Kickoff on FS1.

Michael Vick’s house and car

In 2018, Vick invested in a sprawling $2.38 million mansion in Plantation, Florida, boasting six bedrooms, a media room, and even a basketball court, although he listed it for sale in 2020.

Michael Vick’s love for sleek rides is no secret, with his garage housing gems like a 2013 Infiniti QX56 and a 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT.

