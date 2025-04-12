“Travis Hunter Changed the Game”: Fans Weigh In as Multiple CFB Players Follow Hunter’s Lead by Playing Both Ways

As most of us know, Travis Hunter was an anomaly in college football when he began playing both sides of the ball. It’s something he has expressed a desire to continue in the NFL. However, the journey wasn’t without its doubts.

Advertisement

Critics questioned whether Hunter would have the stamina to handle the dual role, while others argued his size might prevent his body from holding up. But after winning a Heisman Trophy for his 2024 campaign, the Colorado star silenced those critics and proved he could do it.

Not surprisingly, Hunter’s movement has already influenced and potentially changed the game of college football. It was recently reported that multiple players at various schools are now attempting to master the art of playing both offense and defense.

The names include Koi Perich, Demetres Samuel Jr., Jaylen Mbakwe, and Boo Carter.

Travis Hunter changed the game pic.twitter.com/jNJK4MG4jd — BuffBoy (@skobuffss) April 11, 2025

Surprisingly, fan reactions to the post were filled with skepticism. Only a few were pleased to see players following in Hunter’s footsteps.

“They gone see it’s levels to this shi soon,” one person wrote.

“Actually love this because when they all below average two way players people gon realize how insane Trav really was,” another person penned.

Actually love this because when they all below average two way players people gon realize how insane Trav really was — Go Cry About it (@USCKMADCK) April 11, 2025

“The Travis Hunter effect!” someone else deemed, while another chimed in, “Honestly, five more credit to Deion for allowing it.”

It sounded like many were doubtful about the possibility of any of these players emerging as a two-way threat. And they’re probably going to be right. What Hunter did in college was far from normal, and while it’s cool to see other schools attempt to copy Colorado, that doesn’t mean it’s going to work.

Sure, Perich, Samuel Jr., Mbakwe, and Carter all look like exciting prospects. But if they’re just starting to take their two-way game seriously now, it may be more of a pipe dream than anything. Hunter was a dual-threat athlete going back to high school and worked on it all three years during college. Furthermore, his success at Jackson State seemed to establish the confidence that he could do it against any team at any level.

Perich is a redshirt freshman. Samuel Jr. is a freshman and has been working on both offense and defense since high school, though he profiles more as a defender. Mbakwe is a redshirt freshman, and so is Carter. This is all to say that they’re getting a later start compared to when Hunter began developing his two-way game.

Regardless, it’s always cool to see any league adjust to or copy what another player did. Michael Jordan made everyone want to wear baggy shorts and signature shoes in the NBA. Michael Vick made everyone want to be a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. And Barry Bonds made everyone want to hit home runs in the MLB.

Now, Hunter is making everyone want to be a two-way player in college football. Not at all surprising!