Mike Vrabel Coaching Rumors: Will Former HC Join America’s Team Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are navigating their options for the next season after failing short in the playoffs once again, a repeat occurrence since their 1996 Super Bowl victory. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s move to the Washington Commanders has created a vacancy that the America’s Team is looking to fill in actively. As it turns out, there’s a suitable candidate available who could actually bring changes to the franchise, and it’s none other than former Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mike Vrabel exited the Titans recently after a six-year stint with the team. A linebacker in the past, he had his time as the defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans. This was followed by a two-year role as the LB coach with them. Therefore, Vrabel might be a great option as the defensive coordinator for the struggling Cowboys, as he brings a wealth of experience.

Interestingly, he also has a wealth of winning experience that the Cowboys need after disappointing their fans once again. Under his leadership, the Tennessee Titans achieved four consecutive winning seasons and reached the AFC Championship in 2019. His coaching accolades include the ‘Coach of the Year’ award for guiding the Titans to a 12-5 record in the 2021 season.

Vrabel’s induction might present the Cowboys with a fresh breath, a team he locked horns with four times as a head coach and managed to win twice. But if Vrabel prefers playing with a familiar team, the three-time Super Bowl champion has a platter of options.

Top Landing Spots for Former Super Bowl Champion Mike Vrabel

Following his departure from the Titans, Mike Vrabel had the opportunity to interview with the Falcons and the Panthers; however, they have since hired new head coaches, as per CBS. Despite this fact, he still remains a sought-after coaching talent with several options available.

First in line is the New England Patriots, who present a great option, as his connection with Jerod Mayo might be a selling point. In addition, Vrabel’s history of winning three Super Bowls and his admiration for his former NFL home might make it the most plausible option on the list. Moreover, the Carolina Panthers who hired Dave Canales over Vrabel still need to fill in the DC vacancy. While it may tone down his earlier expectations, a step backward to a supportive role makes sense after a difficult season.

He can also opt for a less demanding role, returning to his alma mater, Ohio State University, as a defensive analyst. This would allow him to take some time off from the NFL and await the next coaching cycle. With a myriad of options still open for Mike Vrabel, the final dice roll lies in his hands. However, his contribution to the football world holds much significance, whether as an analyst, a defensive coordinator, or a head coach.