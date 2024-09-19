Mina Kimes Says Patriots Defense Is Full of Studs — “One of the Most Slept on Defenses in NFL”

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) celebrates with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (not seen) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

As soon as the 2024 season started, the New England team’s defense put on a strong display against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offensive side gained an early lead after the secondary forced the Bengals to go three-and-out on their first three possessions.

While that performance wasn’t replicated last week, NFL analyst Mina Kimes still believes the defense can keep the game ‘close and ugly’ against the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets.

During her appearance on First Take, Kimes showered praise on the Patriots’ defense, even calling it one of the most underrated units in the league.

“To me, one of the most slept on units in the entire NFL is this Patriots defence. They are for real. They have studs at every level. They are so well coached. I think this ‘stimulated pressure’ is going to give Jets’ front fits.”

In the analyst’s view, the secondary is highly effective against the run game, and with the “studs” they have at each level, she added that the upcoming matchup will unfold exactly as the Patriots want it to.

The presence of Keion White, a name that Kimes was quite glad to hear during the show, makes the defensive front whole. After getting drafted by the Patriots last year, he has already recorded 26 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks.

In the Week 1 game, Keion’s tackle on Joe Burrow made the highlights. And now, with defense captain Ja’Whaun Bentley out with an injury, he and other young players will have more opportunities to prove their worth to the team.

Patriots take a big hit before the Jets game: Bentley out for the whole season

In the Seahawks game, the biggest blow for the team was captain Bentley’s pectoral injury, which will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. He was injured in the 1st quarter of the game, which arguably contributed to the Patriots’ 23-20 overtime loss.

The veteran defender recorded 100+ tackles in each of the last three years and played a central role in the team’s defense.

In his absence, the team will rely heavily on Raekwon McMillan to lead the line. The young squad of Curtis Jacobs, Jahlani Tavai, and Christian Elliss will also see more game time.

The Jets game will surely give us a better idea of the future, as it will be a test of how this defence holds up against the might of Aaron Rodgers — who himself will be looking to regain his form.