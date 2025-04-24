Ryan Clark Names Four Cornerbacks Including Travis Hunter to Watch Out For in the 2025 NFL Draft

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Sports broadcaster Ryan Clark prior to a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to the two-way capabilities of Travis Hunter, the DB position is being spotlighted like never before heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. While the 2024 Heisman trophy winner is garnering most of that attention, there’s still a plethora of defenders throughout this draft class that worthy of their own praise.

With day one of the 2025 NFL Draft officially upon us, Ryan Clark took the last-minute chance to highlight some of the various DBs that he believes are worth keeping an eye on throughout the event.

While everybody else is enamored with the running backs and signal callers, the former Pittsburgh Steeler explained how this draft class could yield a surprising amount of talented DBs.

“I think this is a really good class. Obviously, Travis Hunter stands alone at the top… You look at guys like Jahdae Barron, Trey Amos from Ole Miss. You have players like Will Johnson, who may go a little bit early.”

South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori, along with the ACC prospect, Shavon Revel Jr., are also two prominent names to keep an eye on throughout the early goings on of the draft. With the Green Bay Packers playing host at this year’s event, fellow analyst Mina Kimes, stated that there are multiple directions that the team could choose to go in.

However, while some needs are a bit more obvious than others, the long-tenured journalist believes that the Packers could opt for one of these talented secondary defenders in light of their ongoing negotiations with their premier defender, Jaire Alexander.

“Wide receiver, I feel like, is perpetually one of those needs. That’s very unlikely in the first round, given the history of how the team approaches that. I think defensive line, secondary, obviously the future of Jaire Alexander is a little bit up in there… It’s a good draft for corners.”

While fans and players alike are brimming with anticipation to see who goes where in the coming days, staying warm will likely be the main priority for everyone. As the draft is to begin at 8 pm at Lambeau Field, the harsh climate of Green Bay, Wisconsin, is likely to be on display.

Given the region’s reputation for frigid temperatures and harsh winds, the aforementioned Clark isn’t necessarily looking forward to experiencing that aspect of this year’s draft.

“It’s supposed to get cold the next couple of days, so maybe that part of Green Bay I’m not trying to witness.”

Hot hands and blazing speed may get you to the NFL, but that won’t be enough to beat the AccuWeather forecast for Thursday night. Fans are currently facing a forecast of a “real feel” temperature of 31 degrees and the occasional rain shower heading into the event.

For those planning to be in attendance, plenty of layers and possibly even a raincoat are advised. With wind gusts of up to 23 miles per hour also being included in the weather report, the 2025 NFL Draft is set to be one of the most turbulent ones in recent memory.

Let’s just hope the rain doesn’t dampen anyone’s shining moment.