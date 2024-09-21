mobile app bar

“Modern Family” Star Explains Why He Once Turned Down Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl Invitation

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Eric Stonestreet and Roger Goodell.

Eric Stonestreet and Roger Goodell. Image Credits: USA Today Sports

It’s no secret that Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are good friends. However, what might surprise fans is that Stonestreet once turned down Goodell’s Super Bowl invitation—not because he wasn’t interested, but because he’s a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan.

During an interview with Graham Bensinger aired on Thursday, Stonestreet explained his decision not to attend the Super Bowl despite Goodell’s personal gesture. The reason was also personal: Stonestreet wanted to wait for a Super Bowl featuring the Chiefs. He wasn’t interested in watching a game between any other teams. He recounted:

“So he (Goodell) called me and invited me to the Super Bowl because the girls were fans of ‘Modern Family’. I turned him down. I said, ‘I’m not going to the Super Bowl until the Chiefs are in it,’ and he said, ‘Okay, if you want to wait that long,’ and I’m like ‘mother ******.’”

Given the Chiefs’ achievements over the past two years, Stonestreet must be thrilled as Andy Reid and Co. aim at a three-peat. He’ll likely be among the attendees if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl this year.

While Stonestreet’s loyalty to the Chiefs is clear, the ‘Modern Family’ star also shared an incident that highlighted Goodell’s commitment to the rules of the game by saying:

“I’m not a fan of some of the rules in the NFL. To his (Goodell) credit, he always supports his officials, he always supports the rules of the game, and he’s very knowledgeable about them. Shockingly so. If I make a comment about a flag, he’ll tell me what the rule is within a minute. And if he doesn’t know, he’ll forward me an email to the head official.”

With Goodell maintaining such a firm stance on the rules, fans can hope he continues to focus on improving officiating standards in the league, especially after another season starting with officiating controversies.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Read more from Nidheesh Kumar

Share this article

Don’t miss these