Taylor Swift’s One Year of Fangirling Snubs Lifelong Chiefs Fan Eric Stonestreet

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities on earth. Her global presence has helped the Chiefs and her beau, Travis Kelce, gain immense recognition from all corners. In this way, she has also become a big part of the Chiefs’ kingdom. However, when it comes to the franchise’s storied history, there is no name bigger than lifelong fan Eric Stonestreet. So, is it somewhat disrespectful for him to get snubbed by a year-long fangirl?

Dov Kleiman recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the list of every NFL franchise’s most famous celebrity fan. It wasn’t surprising to see Tay-Tay listed as the most renowned celeb fan of the Chiefs. However, true Kansas City faithful expected to see the name of the ‘Modern Family’ actor instead.

Even NFL vet Chase Daniel shared the sentiment and took to ‘X’ to share his two cents. After apologizing for getting snubbed, Daniel asserted that he would have picked Stonestreet if it weren’t for Taylor, writing,

“Lol. Sorry [Eric Stonestreet]! I would’ve picked you…..but ya know, Taylor Swift happened.”

However, as it turns out, Eric isn’t sweating being snubbed. Using a “Game of Thrones” reference, he made it clear that he’s happy to give up his seat on the throne for someone like Tay-Tay.

“Happy to bend the knee to our rightful queen!”

Happy to bend the knee to our rightful queen! — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) July 6, 2024

That being said, the list that has been the talk of the town in the last 24 hours features some of the most famous people in Hollywood and the music industry. For instance, Usher is the celebrity fan of the Atlanta Falcons, while George Clooney has made his support known for the Bengals. Moreover, the Lions have Eminem as their own, and Johnny Depp backs the Dolphins.

The Patriots, on the other hand, count Jon Bon Jovi among their celebrity fans. Bradley Cooper, a Philly native, naturally supports the Eagles. Similarly, four-time NBA champion Steph Curry is a fan of the Panthers, while Durant roots for the Commanders.

Arguably, Taylor is one of the newest additions to this list. And why wouldn’t she be, with the influence that she has? For instance, by letting her significant other make a cameo on her show, Taylor has now put the Tight End on a global map.

Travis Goes From Spectator to Being Part of Taylor’s London Eras Tour

During a performance of Taylor’s “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart” segment of the show, Travis surprised the audience by hopping on stage and carrying his girlfriend in his arms. He later revealed on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast that it was his idea to do something crazy and unique for the Eras Tour.

Although Tay-Tay was initially skeptical, the Chiefs’ Tight End convinced her that he was genuinely looking forward to making an appearance. After attending several shows around the world, he knew the tour in Wembley, London, was the perfect moment for his cameo.

Taylor and her team did manage to include the NFL star in one of her segments, much to the Swifties’ surprise. Unsurprisingly, the three-time Super Bowl winner enjoyed his brief time on stage, performing alongside Taylor and even helping her with her makeup.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay (Taylor Swift). I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the’ 1989′ era? She started laughing and was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ And I was just like, I would love to do that. I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here.”

It was heartening to see Travis out there enjoying himself. He played his part perfectly, like a true showman. However, after a vibrant off-season, he would now head back to training camp to prepare for the upcoming season as the Chiefs aim for a three-peat.