Morgan Moses Injury History: How Many Games Has The Jets OT Missed In His NFL Career?

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Jets kicked off Week 3 of the NFL season on a strong note by defeating the New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday Night Football. Not every piece of news from the win is positive, though, as right tackle Morgan Moses was forced to leave the game late in the third due to a left knee injury.

The 11-year veteran has been one of the NFL’s most reliable linemen throughout his career, missing only two games due to injury during his career.

He missed both games in 2023 due to a shoulder sprain. He has previously also dealt with knee issues like a knee sprain in 2022, and a knee injury in 2021. However, he didn’t have to miss any games.

But the blow he experienced tonight appears to be fairly significant.

According to sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse, Moses appears to have suffered an MCL sprain “at minimum.” Morse added that there is a possibility Moses’ meniscus and ACL could have been harmed during the play.

Morgan Moses Just suffered a left knee injury. At the minimum he suffered an MCL sprain, but there is possibility the meniscus and even the ACL are compromised. pic.twitter.com/ChfSmG2VOF — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 20, 2024

If Moses suffered only an MCL sprain — the same injury Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was diagnosed with in Week 1 — he could return to action in three to six weeks.

However, things will get more complicated if he also suffers a torn meniscus or torn ACL. Both would likely prevent him from playing again during the 2024 campaign.

The Jets will likely send Moses for an MRI as soon as possible to determine the true severity of his injury.

Moses, acquired in an offseason trade with the Baltimore Ravens, was part of the Jets’ many additions to what was a putrid offensive line. While he is absent, New York could fill his vacancy by inserting first-round pick Olu Fashanu at right tackle.

Second-year pro Carter Warren, who appeared in eight games after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is currently listed as the backup right tackle on the Jets depth chart.

Whether they decide to roll with Warren or Fashanu, Aaron Rodgers will have to deal with a young, inexperienced player protecting him for the foreseeable future.