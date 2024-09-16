mobile app bar

“Most Over-Hyped Draft Pick Ever”: Fans Shade Caleb Williams on X After Costly Interception Against Texans

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

“Most Hyped Draft Pick Ever”: Fans Shade Caleb Williams on X After Costly Interception Against Texans

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams had one of those nights during Week 2 against the Houston Texans that QBs fear the most on the field. The rookie everyone was looking forward to watching had a tough time getting into the groove.

His interception in the third quarter which changed the course of the game significantly was especially painful for the QB and his team.

As per the NFL live updates on X, late in the third quarter, the Bears were holding onto a slight lead when Williams made a quick throw to his tight end under pressure from the Texans defense.

Derek Stingley Jr., a standout player for the Texans anticipated the play and intercepted the ball at their 34-yard line–giving Houston with an important opportunity with less than a minute remaining in the quarter.

Fans did not hold back. questioning whether Williams, the Bears No. 1 overall pick, was truly worth the hype.

“Caleb Williams is the most hyped draft pick in NFL history,” one fan wrote, while another took a swipe at the Bears for trading Justin Fields to the Steelers to make room for the USC alum.

A third fan was disappointed with the recent trend of Gen-Z QBs throwing multiple interceptions and not living up to the standards of past generations.

Meanwhile, a different fan mocked Williams by dubbing him “FAIL-EB WILLIAMS.”

Fans are understandably disappointed with Williams’ rookie season performance so far. A rocky start against the Texans with two interceptions in the second half and completing only 13 out of 29 passes for just 93 yards has already called Williams’ drafting into question.

On the other hand, C.J Stroud, Williams’ counterpart, appeared calm and polished as he threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns– leading the Texans to a 24 to 17 win. Now the Bears and their young quarterback are left searching for answers.

Tthe switch from the NCAA to the NFL is not easy. While some rookies take time to adjust, others seamlessly make the shift. Until then, let’s remain hopeful for Caleb as he takes his own sweet time to gain experience in the league before reaching his full potential.

