“Most Negative Dynasty I’ve Ever Seen”: Chris Simms Echoes With Robert Kraft’s Criticism of the Disappointing Docuseries

The Patriots fans are not satisfied with “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” docuseries on Apple TV+ as they found it to be a one-sided representation that focused more on scandals rather than the team’s accomplishments. The docuseries even left New England’s owner, Robert Kraft, with a bad taste in his mouth, and he was quick to make his dissatisfaction known. Likewise, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms has now set sail on the same boat.

On a recent episode of Pro Football Talk on CBS with Mike Florio, Chris Simms, stated that he comprehends why Robert Kraft and his family would not appreciate the docu-series. Simms believes that The Dynasty could be one of Robert Kraft’s greatest accomplishments as an owner, and he doesn’t want it to be seen in a negative light.

“It’s weird. It’s the most negative dynasty I have ever seen, and a lot of it is ‘yeah, the media and they had some circumstances’ but then again I think a lot of it is unlike other dynasties. There’s a group of guys that are negative about what they were a part of. They’re bitter still.”

The fans also expressed disappointment in the oversight of key moments such as the 21-game win streak. They believed it did not adequately represent the Patriots’ legacy, and contended that the entire documentary overemphasized scandals like Spygate and Deflategate. Hence, it failed to capitalize on most things Patriots fans take pride in and hold close to their hearts.

During the CBS show, the former NFL quarterback also expanded on his empathy for fans who disliked the docu-series because some individuals openly criticized the team’s involvement in scandals. He pointed out that the 1970s Steelers did not criticize other teams in the 1980s, just like the 1980s 49ers did not publicly criticize Bill Walsh in the 1990s.

Hence, it was unnatural for Patriots players to badmouth their successful team and dynasty, which in turn would naturally make fans furious.

Robert Kraft Would Certainly Agree With Chris Simms’ Opinion

Robert Kraft voiced his discontent with “The Dynasty” on Apple TV+ and claimed he would have preferred for it to have a more optimistic depiction. His remarks suggested that he had no role in influencing the content of the series, separating himself from its perceived negative aspects.

More so, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s fans were displeased with their decision to highlight their communication issues over the victories they celebrated together.

“I wish they had focused more on our Super Bowl wins, our 21-game win streak. I felt bad there were players who gave hours and hours of interviews, and they only felt the negativity — players like Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison and Matthew [Slater].” Robert Kraft said, per The Boston Globe.

Kraft expressed disappointment in the docuseries’ emphasis on divisive and difficult moments instead of showcasing the team’s positive experiences. This letdown hit him hard as he was hoping for a fairer and more joyful depiction of their collective experiences.