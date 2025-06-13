Chris Simms Thinks Jalen Hurts Did Not Play Great Football Last Year: “He Was Booed a Lot by His Own Fan Base”

After surprisingly naming Patrick Mahomes as the No. 4 QB in his top 10 list, NFL analyst Chris Simms is back with another hot take. According to Simms, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is only the No. 10-ranked quarterback for the 2025 season. Notably, Jayden Daniels (No. 5), Matthew Stafford (No. 6), C.J. Stroud (No. 7), Justin Herbert (No. 8), and Baker Mayfield (No. 9) all outranked Hurts.

Advertisement

While rankings are personal, placing Hurts at No. 10 is likely to raise more eyebrows in the coming days. Reacting to the rankings, NFL on NBC host Mike Florio offered a sarcastic response on Thursday. “Oh, that will not p*ss off anyone in Philadelphia,” he said, referring to the Philly fan base. Simms, in his defense, pointed out that Hurts did not have a productive regular season.

“Sometimes I get emotional talking about Jalen Hurts, and people think I don’t like him. I want to say—no. I have so much respect in so many areas for the things he’s done. And he is a damn good player, I know that. He’s a great fit—perfect skill set—for the way they run things there. But he did not play great football last year. He did not,” Simms explained.

While fans may wonder about the snub, Hurts didn’t seemingly have a big impact in the regular season compared to other top QBs like Lamar, Burrow or Allen. The numbers too tell a similar story: 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in 15 games during the 2024–25 regular season. As a result, the Eagles thrived mainly on the impact of Saquon Barkley in the regular season.

However, everything changed for good in the postseason. That was the time frame when Hurts showcased his dual-threat ability and set multiple NFL records. He balanced efficient passing (5 TDs, 1 INT) with explosive rushing (5 TDs), and his turnover-free streak played a key role in the Eagles’ dominant 40–22 win over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

So why was Hurts ranked No. 10 despite his playoffs excellence? According to Simms, it was the contrast between his regular season and postseason that drove the decision.

“I think a little bit of revisionist history is happening. Yes, the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl were very good. But the 12 weeks before that, he was being booed a lot by his own fan base. The No. 1 receiver was telling you the passing offense was the biggest issue on the team. That’s not your No. 5 quarterback,” Simms outlined.

Despite the criticism, Simms also acknowledged Hurts’ leadership and detailed why he is a perfect fit within the Eagles’ system. It is also notable that Hurts achieved several postseason milestones in what turned out to be a rollercoaster of a season, that ended with him winning his first Super Bowl.

Most rushing TDs in a single postseason by a QB – 5

Most career postseason rushing TDs by a QB – 10 (surpassing Steve Young’s 8)

Most rushing yards by a QB in a Super Bowl – 72 yards

Seven consecutive postseason games without an interception

Interestingly, both quarterbacks who played in the Super Bowl—Mahomes and Hurts—were ranked low by Simms, even though he expressed great admiration for the QB duo. While neither Hurts nor Mahomes is known to focus on rankings, they will likely be motivated to prove Simms wrong in the upcoming season.