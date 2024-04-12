“Move On, Do Fox”: Tom Brady’s Return Bid to New England Patriots Ignites Fiery Backlash

Tom Brady yesterday set the NFL world on fire when he expressed his willingness to return to the NFL after retiring twice so far. While this excited the majority of the fans, a few sections of the NFL community were disappointed with this news. NBC Sports Boston’s show, Arbella Early Edition’s panelists were a few among them.

Andy Hart seemed especially upset with Tom and his desire and urged the GOAT to move on from the NFL, focus on his new analyst gig with Fox, act in movies, or build businesses. Do anything but football was the sentiment displayed by Andy. He said emphatically,

“I just find it kind of sad like aren’t you better than this? You’re the the GOAT. You’re the greatest of all time. Move on, do Fox! Don’t do Fox, do movies, create businesses, do whatever you want to do but you want to go back to Gillette Stadium for a crappy football team again?”

Host Trenni Cassey started off the proceedings brutally by likening Tom Brady’s return bid to the NFL to a desperate ex trying to get back with their lover. Cassey urged Tom to stop teasing his comeback and enjoy his retirement celebration like it’s meant to be. She passionately asked the GOAT to stay retired and not make U-Turns like the last time.

“You’re done playing football, your jersey is going to be retired, there’s going to be a big ceremony. Stop dangling things out there like you know, a desperate ex-girlfriend who wants your team to take you back. You’re retired, just stay retired.”

The rants by Cassey and Andy were really passionate and one could sense that they were irked by Tom’s statements. But why such a vitriolic response? Did Tom Brady say anything about unretiring? Here’s an in-depth look at what exactly Tom said to Vic Blends, his barber and interviewer for the day.

Tom Brady to Return to The NFL?

Popular hairstylist Vic Blends recently invited Tom Brady to his podcast “DeepCut” and the duo spoke on a whole lot of topics, from parenthood to Brady’s company No Bull. However, the highlight of the conversation was when Vic asked Brady if he had any desire to return back to the league.

The GOAT surprisingly didn’t shoot down the idea and said that he is always going to be in good shape. He said that he wouldn’t mind coming back and throwing a few balls in some matches like MJ did late in his career. However, the only point of concern for Brady was if he could do that considering his ownership ambitions. Brady was unsure if he could play for any team while also being an owner of one.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

