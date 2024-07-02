Mr. Irrelevant 2024 Plans To “Shut Some Mouths” This Season With the Jets

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (center) before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It is not every day that Mr. Irrelevant gets to lead a team like Brock Purdy. Neither does it always have to be a fate like Ryan Succop who overturned his Mr. Irrelevant tag into one of the most successful players in the league. However, Mr. Irrelevant 2024 is planning to do just that with his big plans after being acquired by the Jets this offseason.

Advertisement

The New York Jets bagged the last pick of the draft at No. 257 picking Jaylen Key. Key is an Alabama safety who spent just one season at the Crimson Tide after transferring from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He played in UAB for four years, followed by his final year giving him an elaborate collegiate resume. Now as he joins a Jets defense known for its bold identity under head coach Robert Saleh, he has a strong message for his doubters ahead of the season.

Key is ready to prove himself, saying he plans to “shut some mouths” this season, as reported by NFL on Fox Sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox)

Most players tagged as Mr. Irrelevant fail to come through as successful playmakers in the league, but Jaylen Key has big plans for his future with the Jets. The Alabama standout has worked his way into a starting role, playing in 12 of Alabama’s 14 games in 2023. To give more context, his performance included 60 tackles, one interception, and one pass break-up.

Where Does Jaylen Key Stand with the New York Jets?

The man with a plan from the Jets, Jaylen Key, certainly has a lot to prove as of now. However, the 49th Mr. Irrelevant sits third on the depth chart at safety. As part of the Mr. Irrelevant Week tradition, Key faced quite the roasts, including jokes about his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

During the Lowsman Banquet, Key had to face some lighthearted teasing as part of the tradition. Former NFL player and Olympic champion Ron Brown joked,

“They wanted me to roast you, man, but I couldn’t do that. I figured when you’re a Jet, it’s already bad.”

This set the tone for a series of roasts, which included some shots at his quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite the jabs, Key joyfully immersed into the festivities and carried his readiness visibly to take on the challenges with the Jets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M R I R R E L E V A N T (@irrelevantweekhq)

Undoubtedly, Jaylen Key is not one to be pulled back in the name of being a final pick. He once started low on the depth chart and worked his way up to a starting role at Alabama. Now, though quite the challenge in the NFL, he aims to replicate that success once again.