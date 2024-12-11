mobile app bar

“My Father Will Address The World When He is Ready”: Randy Moss’ Son Dismisses Liver Cancer Reports

Braden Ramsey
Published

Aug 3, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers former receiver Randy Moss receives gold jacket from presenter and son Thaddeus Moss during the Enshrinee’s gold jacket dinner at the Canton Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Dec. 1, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss announced he’d be stepping away from his role as an ESPN analyst to tend to a personal matter. For a brief moment on Tuesday evening, it appeared fans had learned the nature of Moss’ departure.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. – father of former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. – shared on Twitter/X that Moss had recently been diagnosed with liver cancer. As well wishes poured in for the Hall of Fame wideout, his son, Thaddeus, took charge. He blasted Fitzgerald Sr. for his initial tweet. Moments later, he replied to a post of NFL legend, Brett Favre, by saying the report wasn’t accurate.

Roughly an hour after Thaddeus Moss’ replies, Fitzgerald Jr. asked his father to delete his original post.

Most fans believe Fitzgerald Sr. didn’t have ill intent with his original post. That didn’t stop others from criticizing him for sharing information that, based on the Moss family’s actions, is not accurate and/or was not yet meant for public consumption.

Moss played 14 years in the NFL (1998-2012). He recorded 982 receptions, 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns across 218 appearances. The six-time Pro Bowler earned four first-team All-Pro nods in his career.

Moss led the NFL in receiving touchdowns five times. His 23 receiving scores in 2007 remain the most in NFL history for a single season. His most iconic performance came as a rookie on Thanksgiving. That day, Moss roasted the Dallas Cowboys and posted an infamous stat line.

No matter what’s ailing Moss, he has a world of supporters, including Fitzgerald Sr., in his corner. Here’s hoping he can make a speedy recovery.

