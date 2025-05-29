Days After Listing, Deion Sanders and Brett Favre’s Luxurious Properties Struggle to Attract Buyers

Nearly a month ago, Deion Sanders listed his palatial Prosper, Texas estate for sale. It instantly sparked attention, and not just for its over-the-top amenities, but because of the icon who once called it home. But fast forward to today, the $5.5 million property still sits unsold on Zillow.

What’s even more intriguing is that the Buffs’ HC isn’t the only NFL legend dealing with a similar situation. Alongside his is another high-profile listing: Brett Favre’s sprawling Black Creek Farm in Mississippi.

Together, the two legendary athletes are looking to offload a combined $19.5 million in real estate. And as of now, both properties remain active listings online, with no public signs of a buyer biting. Truth be told, this is low-key concerning because both properties are as top-tier as they come.

Sanders’ estate, for starters, is the stuff of Texas real estate lore. Listed at $5.5 million, Coach Prime’s property spans nearly 30,000 square feet on six acres. It features a floating double staircase, a two-lane bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools, a private barbershop, a basketball court, a movie theater, a spa-style bathroom, and even a 14-bay garage with enough space for a yacht or RV.

But the pièce de résistance? A 3,000-square-foot, two-story closet with a glass walkway and custom tailoring space — possibly the most Coach Prime feature imaginable.

While it’s unclear what kind of offers, if any, have come in towards Sanders and his team, the lack of movement on such a prominent listing raises eyebrows.

Favre’s situation, meanwhile, is equally intriguing. The former Packers quarterback put his massive 465-acre Mississippi ranch, Black Creek Farm, on the market for a mind-boggling $14 million.

Located near Hattiesburg, the estate includes a 20,000-square-foot main home with a guest suite, pool house, movie room, gym, horse stables, barns, and two lakes — all protected behind a high-security fence and an internal road network.

Favre’s property also houses a working ranch with an operating cattle business and a setup for wildlife like white-tailed deer and wild turkey. And yet, despite the endless list of features and space, like Sanders’s estate, Favre’s property remains listed with no takers.

While the reasons behind the sluggish interest aren’t confirmed, timing, price point, and niche appeal could all play a part. After all… these aren’t just homes, they’re lifestyle compounds, and with their hefty price tag, it’s no surprise that the pool of potential buyers is narrow.

That said, it’s safe to say Deion Sanders isn’t sweating it. He recently signed a five-year, $54 million extension with Colorado, including $10 million annually to start. So, for him, the money he would earn from his property is barely six months of work, excluding his brand deals and other passive income sources.

Brett Favre’s financial picture is a bit different, though. With a net worth estimated at $100 million, the Hall of Famer doesn’t need a fire sale, but the Mississippi listing amounts to nearly 15% of his net worth. So, a sale—or lack thereof—does signal a potential shift.

And moreover, whether it’s downsizing, divesting, or simply cashing out, the listing of such a massive asset suggests there may be more than lifestyle preferences at play for the NFL legend.