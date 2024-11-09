“My Kids Haven’t Seen Him Since Sunday”: Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor’s Wife Bashes Fans For Going After Her and Her Kids

The Bengals are not having the best season, despite QB Joe Burrow being back in action. It’s become normal for the players and staff to get hate for their poor performance, but now the backlash has even reached the wife of HC Zac Taylor.

Advertisement

Sarah Sherman is reportedly being relentlessly attacked by the fans over the Bengals’ poor performance and unfortunately, the hate has spread to the ears of her children as well. And she issued a message against all the vile trolling and the lack of empathy that is showered by the so-called “fans” of the game.

She took to Instagram to share an account of what her son, Brooks Taylor, had to say in response to her being scared for their safety in the coming few weeks.

“My kids haven’t seen him since Sunday. He had the perfect game plan. Brooks was mad at me for watching the last play with my head under the covers and I said I’m sorry people will say stuff to me every where I go for the next week and he said “me too mom get over it.” I don’t know how these coaches and players do it but the best thing I can do is move on like them.” DISGUSTING: #Bengals HC Zac Taylor

wife says fans have been going after her and her young children. “Brooks was mad at me for watching the last play with my head under the covers and I said I’m sorry people will say stuff to me every where” Unacceptable. ( @ejhowland1021) pic.twitter.com/YgXtS4sF6j — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 8, 2024

After the Bengals lost to the Ravens by a single point in what can only be termed a ‘nail-biting’ game, the fans were outraged. This is the same sort of outrage that drives these fans to the door of the HC’s house and torments his family for the team’s poor performance.

However, it looks like Sarah has had it with all the constant barrage of negativity. Though this is a heartbreaking scene to witness, the situation will only worsen from here onwards since the Bengals endured their 6th loss of the season.

A brief look at the Cinncinati Bengals’ season so far

The Bengals haven’t been performing very well this season. After the loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, their record is now at 4-6, and they’re currently ranked at the 3rd position in the AFC North division, only one spot above the Browns.

It’s highly unlikely that the team will make it to the playoffs, seeing as how their next opponents are the Chargers and the Steelers, who are both in excellent positions on the leaderboard.

Yet, the Bengals’ tragic downfall is leading to an outcry from the fans to fire Zac Taylor. However, harassing the family of the coach is something that should never happen to any sporting personality.