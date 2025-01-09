“You’ve Been Terrible At Starting the Seasons”: Andrew Whitworth Sends Strong Message To the Bengals HC Zac Taylor

Despite ending the season with a string of victories, Zac Taylor’s men were not able to qualify for the playoffs. For a team that was home to the leaders in passing yards [Joe Burrow], receiving yards [Ja’Marr Chase], and sacks [Trey Hendrickson] this season, consecutive 9-8 finishes are a problematic occurrence.

The Bengals’ streaky run of form can’t continue anymore, and as per their former star Andrew Whitworth, Zac has to make proactive changes at the earliest.

For the former NFL tackle, the Bengals’ issues over the past few seasons have primarily revolved around their inability to start the season on a strong footing. For context, in the first five matches of the 23/24 and 24/25 seasons, Zac Taylor’s men had won just twice and once, respectively.

As per the host of the Fitz & Whit podcast, the Bengals have too much quality in their ranks to be starting so poorly like this. For Whitworth, the Bengals simply need to start their season as they end it.

“I think it’s a great finish. But at some point, you’ve got to sit there as Zac Taylor and say, how do we fix the last three straight seasons of how we’ve started the year? Because, yes, all these things are positive, great finish guys, that’s awesome… [but] for the last three straight years, you’ve been terrible to start the season.”

The question now is – how does Zac Taylor address this issue? While the podcast host didn’t have a blueprint for the Bengals HC, he did suggest valuable points for Taylor.

For starters, the former Bengals star urged the HC to reprogram preseason OTAs and minicamps. Andrew also suggested that the HC be willing to change his approach in the initial games of the season.

Whitworth also let Zac know that it is simply unacceptable for the Bengals to succumb to the same mistakes from the past three seasons.

“You got to adjust camp. You got to adjust your philosophy in the first few weeks. Whatever that is, you’ve got to do something to address these issues because it cannot be the narrative again for this team… Once you start making those changes, they gotta work because then it starts to fall back on you. You run out of people to point the finger at.”

All said, it seems like next season will be a do-or-die situation for Zac Taylor. For a team of the Bengals’ stature and talent pool, going two seasons without playoffs defines mediocrity. Safe to say, the Bengals HC has a massive season ahead of him.