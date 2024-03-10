“My Last Name Isn’t Manning Though”: Ryan Clark Explains Why Arch Manning Can Easily Afford to Miss Out EA College Football Opportunity

As soon as Arch Manning entered the college football arena, he became quite a sensation among fans. However, he didn’t get much action in the 2023 season, playing in only two games and tallying 30 yards on 5 attempts. As it turns out, fans were still looking forward to playing as Peyton Manning’s nephew in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game. But to anyone’s surprise, the backup QB for the Longhorns has decided to become public enemy No. 1 by opting out. The $600 check and a $70 copy of the game might not have impressed Peyton Manning’s nephew, and former NFL safety Ryan Clark recently voiced his two cents about all this.

Arch Manning’s decision to stay out of the EA Sports College Football 25 sparked Clark’s reaction in a way that no one thought about. During his recent appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, the former Steelers man stressed how Arch is likely to become a huge asset for the upcoming video game with his insane NIL money and the Manning background, but at the same time, the video doesn’t have the same influence over him.

He clarified by bringing his son Jordan Clark into the mix as well. For all who might need a heads-up, Jordan Clark, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, transferred from Arizona State in Dec. 2023 and announced his commitment to Notre Dame. His dad believes his son might benefit from the EA Sports event’s positive light, but it’s not quite the same for Arch Manning.

“Arch Manning is more important to EA Sports than the College football game is to him. That last name carries weight & this family knows it,” wrote Ryan Clark via X.

He followed it with the influence that the Manning family has had over the years in the NFL and further expressed what he may have advised his son in this case.

“As a father & former player, I may have advised my son to opt in to the game just to be like everyone else. My last name isn’t Manning though,” added Clark.

To add context, the Manning family has been synonymous with football since Arch Manning’s grandfather Archie took over the starting position at Ole Miss, and later made his way into the big league in the 1971 draft. He and his wife, Olivia, later had three sons: Eli, Peyton, and Cooper Manning. Peyton and Eli made their mark in the NFL, becoming successful quarterbacks and well-known names who have remained associated with the sport. Now, Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, is trying to emulate his predecessors’ success.

Fans Are Not at All Happy With Arch Manning

While Clark made his case, fans simply ‘do not care’ about either the NIL money or the Manning background. They also stressed the fact that the game will be famous with or without Arch. Take a look:

Another fan voiced his arguments, starting his views with “This is 100% incorrect…” with more to follow.

This fan remarked, “Respectfully we don’t care about the weight of the Manning name.”

This fan asserted, “He is not important to EA”.

Arch has reportedly claimed that he does not intend to get distracted by a video game, which might even impact his performance. The fans found it baffling, and the saga will now continue for a while. What are your thoughts about Arch opting out? Let us know in the comments below.