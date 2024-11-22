Myles Garrett Humbles Russell Wilson as Browns DE Records 3 Sacks in the First Half

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates a team fumble recovery against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns Week 12 Thursday Night Football matchup has been a prototypical AFC North contest. It is also a showdown between two of the league’s most dominance defenders: T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. Through the first half, their head-to-head battle has a decisive winner.

Watt recorded one tackle in the game’s first two quarters. On the other side, Garrett repeatedly wrecked Pittsburgh’s offense. He posted his 10th sack of the season – and third of the night – on the final play of the first half. The play helped Cleveland carry a 10-3 lead into the locker room.

Fans, understandably, were blown away by Garrett’s production. They referenced his status as the leader of the “Dawg Pound”, and deemed him unstoppable.

On his second sack, Garrett stripped the ball from Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks pounced on the fumble to give Cleveland possession in Pittsburgh territory.

The Browns weren’t able to snag a touchdown off the turnover, but did get their field goal on that ensuing drive.

Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt battled for the 2023 DPOY Award

Garrett’s first Defensive Player of the Year award came at the expense of Watt, who finished second. The analytical community thrust their support behind Garrett, whose 18.2% pressure rate was the best in the league. Garrett was also graded as the NFL’s top defensive player by Pro Football Focus.

Traditionalists backed Watt. The six-time Pro Bowler finished the 2023 campaign with five more sacks (19.0), two more tackles for loss (19) and six more QB hits (36) than Garrett (14.0 sacks, 17 TFL, 30 QB hits). Garrett received four more first-place votes (23) than Watt (19) and took DPOY honors by 25 vote points.

Just as they did in 2023, the two men are fighting for the 2024 DPOY award as well. Watt entered Week 12 with 7.5 sacks and a league-best four forced fumbles. He also had more tackles for loss and QB hits than Garrett before TNF began. However, this head-to-head dominance from Garrett could end up propelling him above Watt again when the time comes.