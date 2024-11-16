mobile app bar

Netflix NFL Deal: Lagging Screens During Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul Frightens Fans About NFL Christmas Games

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul (right) faces off with Mike Tyson (left) during a press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Netflix is streaming a total of two games live on NFL Christmas Day in 2024: Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texans. However, NFL fans are now worried. They have a reason to feel nervous after the serious mic issues and streaming concerns during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul broadcast on Friday night.

Several users expressed their concerns about how they felt ‘cheated’ as it denied them a great broadcasting experience. Notably, former Eagles linebacker and analyst Emmanuel Acho, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his worries. He not only questioned the quality of the broadcast but also wondered whether the streaming giant might ruin the Christmas game experience for fans.

Agreeing with Acho, another fan complained that he is receiving constant error messages.

Another user also highlighted the “freezing” issues.

This user provided a video recording as proof.

After the broadcasting issues, this fan had some concerns about the WWE Raw.

Meanwhile, the NFL Memes posted this Hail Mary video from the Bears-Commanders game to prove their point.

Another fan wondered whether all was good with the Christmas games.

However, an optimistic fan explained, the issue was with the worldwide streaming. 

Notably, the league and Netflix signed a three-year, $150M deal, enabling them to stream at least one holiday game during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, which falls on Christmas, this year. Given the issues in the Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, it is expected that the streaming giant will make every effort to resolve the problems before the Christmas game, as this serves as a reality check.

Additionally, the fact that the game is accessible on a platform like Netflix is great for the sport’s popularity. However, fans are growing impatient. They want assurances from Netflix, as Christmas games have become an important tradition in many American households.

Post Edited By:Shubham Bhargav

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these