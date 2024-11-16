Netflix NFL Deal: Lagging Screens During Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul Frightens Fans About NFL Christmas Games

Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul (right) faces off with Mike Tyson (left) during a press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Netflix is streaming a total of two games live on NFL Christmas Day in 2024: Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texans. However, NFL fans are now worried. They have a reason to feel nervous after the serious mic issues and streaming concerns during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul broadcast on Friday night.

Several users expressed their concerns about how they felt ‘cheated’ as it denied them a great broadcasting experience. Notably, former Eagles linebacker and analyst Emmanuel Acho, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his worries. He not only questioned the quality of the broadcast but also wondered whether the streaming giant might ruin the Christmas game experience for fans.

Netflix is finding out in real time how hard it is to produce live TV. They need to get these Mic issues fixed before the NFL broadcast’s on Christmas. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 16, 2024

Agreeing with Acho, another fan complained that he is receiving constant error messages.

I can’t even get my stream to play for more than two minutes before I get an error message — Chris 🗑️ (@Adapt2Survibe) November 16, 2024

Another user also highlighted the “freezing” issues.

Is it me or it keeps freezing as well. Smh this is ridiculous — Norman Davis (@flight3026933) November 16, 2024

This user provided a video recording as proof.

After the broadcasting issues, this fan had some concerns about the WWE Raw.

WWE raw is going to be on Netflix every week next year 😭 — MKGUY (@MKGUY24) November 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the NFL Memes posted this Hail Mary video from the Bears-Commanders game to prove their point.

If Netflix broadcasted NFL games… pic.twitter.com/jHC9zST3WT — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 16, 2024

Another fan wondered whether all was good with the Christmas games.

Mahomes game-winning TD interrupted is coming — Andrés Rendón 𝕏 (@andresrendonmx) November 16, 2024

However, an optimistic fan explained, the issue was with the worldwide streaming.

It wont. Netflix struggling cuz they streaming it worldwide. I think they can handle just the USA — Padro Don (@elPadr0n) November 16, 2024

Notably, the league and Netflix signed a three-year, $150M deal, enabling them to stream at least one holiday game during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, which falls on Christmas, this year. Given the issues in the Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, it is expected that the streaming giant will make every effort to resolve the problems before the Christmas game, as this serves as a reality check.

Additionally, the fact that the game is accessible on a platform like Netflix is great for the sport’s popularity. However, fans are growing impatient. They want assurances from Netflix, as Christmas games have become an important tradition in many American households.