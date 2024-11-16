Netflix Screen Lagging: Antonio Brown Offers Respite to 6 Million Fans by Streaming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight

On left- Antonio Brown and on right- Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Credit- Imagn Images

The highly anticipated match-up between the former undisputed heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, and Youtuber-turned boxer, Jake Paul is finally here. The world has been avidly waiting for the bout between a 57-year-old old against 27-year-old. The fight, originally scheduled for July 20, was postponed. However, Netflix disappointed fans eagerly anticipating the highly hyped event by failing to keep up with the demand. They ran into technical difficulties, with the screen lagging constantly, leaving many streamers disappointed.

Well, Antonio Brown is here to rescue, offering respite to the fans. The former Steelers wideout streamed the bout live and fans jumped to his X(formerly Twitter) account to watch the game. At its peak, there were more than six million fans who had tuned in to AB’s account to enjoy the fight.

Fans appreciated Antonio Brown for helping the fans, stating that he’s better than Netflix by coming in at a clutch moment. Others including Donald Trump Jr. thanked AB for his help. See for yourself,

AB is better than Netflix and you don’t charge my credit card. — Isaac Abadi (@IsaacA08) November 16, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

AB coming in clutch while every other streaming site is down!! — ΞLMi (@ELMiKiNGBiNG) November 16, 2024

A user stated,

THANK YOU! — Andreas Haraldstad (@TheDogeOfNorway) November 16, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. wrote,

Thanks for doing this AB!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 16, 2024

The fight took place at the Cowboys’ MT&T Stadium in Arlington. Unlike many of Jake Paul’s previous fights, this one was counted as a professional bout. This was Tyson’s first professional fight since 2005. After successful completion of eight rounds, Paul emerged as the winner, winning 73-68. Iron Mike looked his age and his record now falls to 50-7.

This was the biggest moment of Jake’s young career and he’s now 11-1, though he still believes he’s undefeated. Paul is expected to make $40 million and Tyson is expected to make $20 million.