“Never Date Your Crush”: Emmanuel Acho Uses Practical Analogy to Emphasise How the Jets Made a Big Mistake Signing Aaron Rodgers

Coming off two back-to-back MVPs, Aaron Rodgers certainly became a crush for many teams, but the Jets ended up pursuing that desire in 2023. However, it’s turned into a disaster of an acquisition, marred by injuries and team dysfunction. Insider Emmanuel Acho believes it was a mistake from the beginning.

Acho says that the Jets made a big mistake in acquiring Rodgers. Kind of like the saying “Never meet your heroes,” Acho revealed that when he moved to Los Angeles, people told him “Never date your crush” — which is exactly what he thinks happened with the Jets and the former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“I heard something when I moved to LA. They said, ‘Never date your crush.’ Because you learn too much about them, and you won’t be as fond of them as you once were. That’s what the Jets did with Aaron Rodgers.”

It’s a saying that holds true in life. Sometimes, as humans, we create idealized images of celebrities and athletes based on their public persona. Often, it clashes with how the athlete truly is as a person. Remember, everyone has their flaws, and nobody in life is perfect.

.@EmmanuelAcho says it’s time for the Jets to move on from Aaron Rodgers: “Never date your crush. Once the Jets dated Aaron Rodgers, the relationship went sour…They found out who he was.” pic.twitter.com/67uQnJU11G — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) December 31, 2024

New York thought they were getting the four-time MVP who holds over 30 NFL records to his name. Instead, they experienced the problematic side of Rodgers. So much so that even his teammates have given up on him.

“Think about Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers,” Acho pressed on. “All of the celebrations they used to have on HBO. But once they dated their crush in Rodgers, oh that turned sour real quick. Now a report came out that if Rodgers stays with the Jets, Wilson wants out.”

Acho continued to strengthen his argument by referencing Sauce Gardner’s cryptic exchange with a fan over social media. Sauce was asked if he would request Tee Higgins to join him in New York, to which he replied, “I will NOT be telling him that.”

It’s the ultimate nightmare for Jets fans. Last season, there was so much hype leading up to Rodgers’ debut with the team, only for it to be dramatically cut short by an Achilles injury just four plays into the season. No one could have expected a full season with a healthy Rodgers to fail this miserably again this year.

It would be shocking to see Rodgers return to the helm next season. He would have to mend some burnt bridges, and that feels impossible at this junction.

It wouldn’t make any sense for the Jets to bring him back, except for the fact that they’re the Jets, and they always seem to make the wrong decisions. Maybe, Woody Johnson just needs to check that Rodgers’ EA Sports Madden 25 rating has dropped to 77 before he feels the need to do anything about it.