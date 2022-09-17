“Never saw the Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning hype in Trevor Lawrence”: NFL fans blast former No. 1 overall pick for not living up to his generational hype

Trevor Lawrence had a rookie season to forget, and in year two, things still haven’t looked good yet, causing NFL fans to panic.

The Jaguars slotted into the best position in the NFL draft last year when they landed the number one overall pick. In a stacked quarterback draft class, there was one player who seemed to be heads and shoulders above everyone else.

Trevor Lawrence was everything you’d want in a quarterback. Lawrence led Clemson to a 34-2 record during his time in College Football.

He had over 3,000 passing yards and over 20 passing touchdowns every year in Clemson, and he was rewarded for his play appropriately.

He won the 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and 2020 ACC Player of the Year. In 2019, Lawrence led Clemson to a National Title victory by beating Alabama. In that game, Lawrence threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Taking him first overall was a no-brainer, and the Jaguars did just that.

Trevor Lawrence gets bashed for not living up to Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning hype

For all the success Lawrence had in college, it just hasn’t transferred to the NFL yet. Of course, there have been circumstances in place which have limited Lawrence’s performance.

For one, the Jaguars aren’t really a competitive team. The roster has several flaws, and it’ll be a few years before they’re ready to field someone as pro-ready as Lawrence.

Additionally, Lawrence is on his third head coach already. The Urban Meyer debacle definitely set his progression back, and now, he’s adapting to a completely new system once more.

However, given the hype Lawrence had coming out of college, fans are disappointed to see how his career’s gone so far. Lawrence has 3,916 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions in 18 career starts so far.

Lawrence was seen as the next coming of Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning, but it hasn’t been that way so far. Of course, Manning did have a rough rookie season as well, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, and he turned out just fine.

Lawrence will be fine too. It’s too early to label any of the five quarterbacks taken in the first round last year as busts yet. In fact, the best quarterback from that draft class is looking like Davis Mills, a third-round pick.

Lawrence has time to turn things around, and you can bet he’ll be doing that once he’s settled in to the system around him. For now, NFL fans can complain, but they should be patient.

Yeah I totally agree. Never saw the Andrew luck or Peyton manning prospect hype in him. He doesn’t read a defense like they did nor does he have eye popping arm talent. — tyler (@tylerrrstephens) September 15, 2022

Pundits: Let’s ridicule Jalen Hurts & Tua Meanwhile in Jacksonville..

Trevor Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/bGqN9IzNK2 — L Caesar #RIPDOEB (@LRG_L) September 15, 2022

Trevor Lawrence was hyped up as the 1st overall pick for 3 years in college just to be worse than Davis Mills. Wow. https://t.co/1jpWIgeWqA — Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 11, 2022

