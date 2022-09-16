“Patrick Mahomes is the only one to have a shot at Tom Brady”: Shannon Sharpe reveals how $503 million Chiefs QB has the best odds to usurp the NFL GOAT

Patrick Mahomes has had a torrid start to his career, and as a result, many people are already talking about him being the next Tom Brady.

The Chiefs quarterback has already matched up with Brady several times in his career with some mixed results. Brady holds the edge over Mahomes right now with a 3-2 head-to-head record.

Additionally, Brady has beaten Mahomes when it matters more. They met in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, and Brady and the Pats walked off with a crazy 37-31 overtime win.

Brady also beat Mahomes in the 2021 Super Bowl when the Chiefs and Bucs matched up. That game was extremely one-sided as the Bucs wound up winning 31-9 behind a strong defensive performance.

Mahomes’ strength comes in his generational arm talent. He can launch the ball from one end of the field to the other without a quiver of doubt in his mind. He’s even better than Brady in that regard.

Considering Mahomes is just in his fifth full year as a starter, he’s well set to have a legendary career.

Shannon Sharpe believes Patrick Mahomes is best suited to take over Tom Brady

The young gun already has a Super Bowl victory, a Super Bowl MVP, four Pro Bowls, and one AP All-Pro first team to his name. On top of that, in Mahomes’ first season, he became only the second quarterback to throw for 5,000+ yards and 50+ touchdowns alongside Peyton Manning.

Brady is unquestionably the NFL GOAT. He owns nearly every passing record, and he has the most Super Bowls wins in NFL history (more than any NFL team) at seven. If there was a gold standard for what a good quarterback should be, Brady would be that gold standard.

Shannon Sharpe believes that with the way Mahomes has started his career, he’s definitely on track to match and potentially even beat Brady when all’s said and done.

Patrick Mahomes closing in on Tom Brady as the GOAT? “Patrick Mahomes is the only one to have a shot at being better than Tom Brady. Mahomes has a league MVP, Super Bowl MVP, 4 Pro Bowls and he’s won 80% of his games in his first 4 years…This kid is special.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/GLGMzRDdam — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 15, 2022

