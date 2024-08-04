New England Patriots WR Update: Clear Number One Javon Baker Stands Out in Training Camp

The Patriots might not make a significant impact this NFL season, given they are currently in a major rebuild phase, but there are still glimpses of talent emerging. While experienced wideouts like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne are in their ranks, it’s 4th-round rookie Javon Baker who has made a strong case to be the clear number one.

Baker is now projected to be a ‘steal’ of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Patriots couldn’t be more thrilled. The wideout has consistently outshined his fellow draft pick, Ja’lynn Polk, and has impressed many at the Pats’ training camp.

After scrutinizing his performance, many scouts have drawn comparisons to Chad Johnson and George Pickens, strongly suggesting that by the start of the season, Baker will take on the role of WR1. In his recent practice sessions, he demonstrated excellent route running and the ability to make plays in contested situations.

Javon Baker is DIFFERENT Baker has reportedly “stood out” at Patriots camp and could reportedly earn the role of “WR1” by the time it’s over. Several NFL scouts reportedly believe Baker’s game has “shades” of George Pickens and Chad Johnson (Ochocinco) in it. The Patriots… pic.twitter.com/4i5eRkoadL — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 3, 2024

His movement on the field showed purpose and intent, showing great separation and great athleticism in the end zone. During day 4 of the camp, he ran a corner route, skillfully twisting and turning Corner Christian Gonzalez.

That being said, it looks like Baker’s talent has caught the eye of not only scouts and local Pats reporters but also some of the experienced names in the NFL.

Dez Bryant analyzes Javon Baker’s game

Baker has yet to play a regular season or a pre-season game. However, he has already impressed everyone in the training camp, and Dez Bryant, who knows a thing or two about playing the position, is one of them. As a result, he is already analyzing the Patriots rookie wideout’s game.

The former Cowboys wideout reacted to a clip of Baker posted by the Patriots on CLNS Media. In the clip, Baker slipped past the defender, created separation, and then changed direction to catch the ball.

The ex-Patriots receiver described it as a quick step outside, followed by movement inside to force the defender to shift. According to Dez, Baker then adjusted his route to control the defender and win on the slant.

The wideout first step was a slight out hard inside to get the defender to move off his spot… he reset the stem to control the defender to win on the slant https://t.co/LHZdKYbjmU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 2, 2024

The Patriots are in rebuilding mode, and they will decide everything through trial and error. If Bourne and DeMario Douglas are fit, they might start, which could mean Baker would have to warm the bench. However, every snap he takes and every play he makes this season will positively impact his game tape.

When the transition from Brissett to Maye finally occurs next season, the franchise will have a clearer picture of who their designated WR1 for the future is.