Javon Baker Walks in Tom Brady’s Shoes as He Calls Out NFL Teams for Draft Position

Before Tom Brady could call himself the seven-time Super Bowl champ, he was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. A fourth-string QB in his debut year who won a Lombardi in his first season as a starter apparently kept his receipt—a receipt that boasted six other shot-callers picked before him. Intriguingly, a newly drafted wideout for New England, who isn’t quite content with his slot either, is following Brady’s footsteps.

Former UCF receiver Javon Baker got picked in the 2024 draft 110th overall, something that didn’t quite sit right with him. As per Pro Football Talk, he was actually the 18th receiver to be selected in this draft, which makes it even worse. To vent his frustration and show disappointment in the selection process, he took to his Insta story with a brief video that spoke volumes about his disappointment.

“No way in f**king America 10 receiver better than me,” Baker said while appearing to be panting from a workout session. “You’re out of your f**king mind.”

“I don’t give a f*** how hard I’m breathin’ I’m gonna go again,” Baker continued. Perhaps Baker will defy all odds as well, much like Tom Brady. After all, he did conclude his collegiate career with a career-high nine receptions for 173 yards in the Gasparilla Bowl, as per Patriots.com. Across his senior year, he caught a total of 52 passes and accumulated 7 touchdowns. However, while he has the odds in his favor, fans aren’t quite convinced that he will make a significant mark.

Fans Respond to Javon Baker’s 4th Round Draft Disappointment

Baker’s recent comments have stirred up the football world. While some are arguing that his teammate, Ja’Lynn Polk, shouldn’t have been drafted before him, others pointed out how the latter played for the Washington Huskies, while Baker was a part of the UCF Knights. Some agreed with him too, stressing that a pinch of ‘cockiness’ can only propel the team to great heights. See for yourselves:

For now, it’s only a waiting game. Surely, he will reach great heights in the coming years now that a history-rich franchise has shown their trust in him. And if he seeks inspiration from a legend like Tom Brady, who called Foxborough home for over two decades, he’ll understand that the round of draft selection is insignificant in the grand scheme of things.