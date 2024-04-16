New Heights Podcast Credited for Kindling the Romance Between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

NFL star tight end Travis Kelce and his pop sensation beau Taylor Swift were spotted soaking up the vibes at Coachella 2024. Multiple fan-capture videos promptly went viral online, where the couple danced and stole kisses during Bleachers’ performance. The host of “A Swift Look” podcast, Zoe, couldn’t help but delve into the power couple’s weekend together, hinting at the intriguing story of how their romance began.

Zoe initially discussed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s sushi date in California, which instantly confirmed that the duo were supposed to appear at the star-studded festival. However, to Zoe’s surprise or any, when Taylor Swift donned a cap with the “New Heights” logo, it sparked some interesting theories among the Swifties:

“It’s the podcast that started out their entire relationship. Without the podcast, they probably would have never met,” Zoe speculated. “So, she’s probably very grateful for the podcast. But it is funny that Taylor Swift is wearing the merch of a podcast.”

It’s Taylor’s trademark to conceal Easter eggs within her lyrics, and it could very well be another instance of that. Moreover, in her cover story with journalist Sam Lansky last December, Taylor opened up about her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and how it all began. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she shared with TIME.

Taylor Swift’s fans might recall Kelce’s shout-out to her on his podcast last summer. He attended her “Era’s Tour” stop in Kansas City, even attempting to give her his phone number, albeit unsuccessfully. What’s fresh here is Swift confirming the timeline of when they officially started dating.

Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently reminisced about the early days of his relationship with the 14-time Grammy winner. On the latest episode of the podcast “New Heights,” released on April 10, Travis admitted that he’s still unsure how he ended up becoming Taylor’s boyfriend.

Following Jason Kelce’s remark about their podcast attracting “a lot of new fans called Swifties,” rapper Lil Dicky questioned the brothers about how they were handling the increased attention on them due to the blossoming relationship. While Jason mentioned that “it’s not changed that much for me,” Travis expressed that he’s enjoying the attention.

He elaborated, saying, “Just flying high, enjoying it all. Bringing new vibes to the football world and introducing the football world to new things.” The comedian chimed in, describing their romance as “the best thing ever” and highlighting how it feels like a real-life fairytale where the most popular pop star and beloved athlete actually fell in love.

Travis responded with appreciation before jokingly admitting, “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f*** I did it.” Lil Dicky chimed in, suggesting that Travis called her out on their podcast. Travis laughed again, saying, “No, I know exactly how I did it.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and the “Lover” singer first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after the musician attended a handful of Kelce’s games.