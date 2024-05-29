Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on New York Jets’ Latest Offensive Signing

Earlier today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the New York Jets have signed former Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen on a one-year deal. The news has baffled Jets fans, as Cohen last played in the NFL in 2020. Moreover, a major reason for his absence since then has been injuries. However, the bafflement didn’t last long, as Robert Saleh, in a presser today, cited Tarik’s experience and the new kickoff rules as the reason behind his signing.

The new kickoff rules of the NFL mean that the traditional running head start will be eliminated as the rest of the kicking team will now line up at the opponent’s 40-yard line. This rule change thus puts more emphasis on catching accuracy.

Moreover, this change in regulations also protects players from collisions. Considering this new rule, Tarik’s signing makes a lot of sense, as he had racked up 71 catches for 725 yards and 5 touchdowns in his only Pro Bowl season, as reported by the Bleacher Report.

Jets HC Robert Saleh also cited this as the major reason the Jets offered Cohen a one-year contract. Moreover, Saleh is confident that the star RB will bounce back from the injuries because he still has age on his side.

“Tarik, explosive playmaker, is starting to get back healthy. With the new kickoff rules and these kick returners, they’re going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant. At least that’s what we’re anticipating. A guy like him, he’s still young. Obviously coming off his injuries, but we’re excited to have him aboard,” Saleh said.

Jets HC Robert Saleh on the signing of RB Tarik Cohen: https://t.co/PjCUbMqH0U pic.twitter.com/oJcVU9FkUU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2024

Tarik is now the latest addition to the New York Jets roster, which has seen some stellar additions so far this off-season. One of the biggest troubles faced by the Jets last year was constant injuries. Thus, re-signing tackle Morgan Moses, known for his ability to stay injury-free, is a big boost to the defensive scheme of things.

Another pivotal defensive pick for the Jets this preseason has been the signing of two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick from the Eagles. Despite the big moves, Tarik Cohen’s signing has been the most talked about.

As admitted by Saleh himself, the move is high risk and is dictated majorly by a rule change. Fans, therefore, took to social media to react to the intriguing signing and share their two cents.

Fans Have High Hopes for Tarik Cohen

The immediate reaction to Tarik’s signing news was one of happiness from netizens. The majority are glad that the former North Carolina A&T star is getting his second chance, and some even believe it could be the comeback of the decade.

Fans soon took to “X” posting stats and highlight reels from Cohen’s Pro Bowl season signifying how much of a “demon” he is.

A few NFL and Jets fans meanwhile expressed caution at the signing due to Cohen’s undesirable injury issues.

While the rest of the fans wondered how Cohen would add value to the Jets team, HC Robert Saleh’s explanation blew their minds away.

All said and done, the consensus among the Jets fanbase was positive. Despite the injuries, it’s hard to overlook the accolades and brilliance that Cohen showed for the Bears. Moreover, with the new kickoff rules, the Jets fans are hopeful to see this move work in their favor. Interesting times ahead!