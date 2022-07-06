“During Michael Jordan’s era gas never hit $5 per gallon, LeBron James is not top 5 considering the rising prices of meat”: Skip Bayless turns economist for his latest take on GOAT debate

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless states the inflation in oil prices to make his case for Michael Jordan as the GOAT over LeBron James.

The NBA GOAT debate continues to be one of America’s favorite barber-shop conversations, with Michael Jordan and LeBron James being the two cornerstones of this never-ending debate. Championships, MVPs, and individual statistics continue to be the crux of comparisons.

Whether it’s TV debates, social media, or podcasts, the mere mention of MJ and King James attract eyeballs. Speaking of the GOAT debate, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless recently revealed how gas never hit $5 per gallon during Jordan’s era, making an absurd comparison with James.

The Fox Sports analyst stated fans would never again see a comparable player or prices while making his case for His Airness. Skip’s adoration for the Bulls legend is no secret, while he has been an avid critic of James since his high school days.

Skip uses the inflation in oil and meat prices as an analogy, adding how there will never be a player comparable to Air Jordan.

“When Michael Jordan captured his first title, you could fill up your entire car for $19”: Skip Bayless makes an absurd comparison.

Though there can never be a unanimous decision on this, the GOAT debate between His Airness and the King is always a go-to topic for media outlets to boost their ratings or viewership. Over the years, we’ve witnessed players, Hall of Famers, analysts, and fans make their arguments on this topic.

Nonetheless, there are times when some reasonings could come across as highly bizzare. One such is the recent example of how Skip Bayless used the analogy of oil prices in favor of the Bulls legend, stating how we’ll never see comparable players or prices.

“Declaring that fans would “never again” see a comparable player or prices, Skip Bayless reminded viewers Monday that gas never hit $5 per gallon during the Michael Jordan era.”

“When Jordan captured his first title, you could fill up your entire car for $19—I’m talking the entire tank for under 20 bucks,” said Skip, who scoffed at co-host Shannon Sharpe’s assertion that he was completely overlooking the 1990 oil crisis that caused widespread sticker shock at the pumps following the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.”

“$1.06 in 1998. Can you believe that? Back when Jordan was the most dominant player in the NBA, you could afford to fill up your entire tank of gas, and grab a snack for the road. Face the facts!” At press time, Skip added he wouldn’t even consider placing Lebron James in his top five of all time considering the rising price of meat.”

Skip Bayless Reminds Viewers Gas Never Hit $5 Per Gallon During Michael Jordan’s Era https://t.co/jwH0LBwB0M pic.twitter.com/sAs7mv6KCw — The Onion (@TheOnion) July 4, 2022

Skip seems to have gone a little bit too far this time. Though one can understand his fandom for MJ, the Bulls guard wasn’t controlling the economies of scale.

