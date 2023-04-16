How Is Maya Brady Related to Tom Brady? Is the UCLA Bruins Star the Next ‘Big Thing’ in Softball?

It looks like being a talented athlete is important in the Brady family. In February, Tom Brady, the former iconic QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retired for the second time from the NFL.

Although the future HOFer said his goodbyes to the world of sports, he does not keep himself from taking in the conversation and appreciating young and upcoming athletes. One of those athletes is someone who is closely related to Tom. A talented athlete who has a famous superstar uncle plays with the UCLA Bruins. Her name is Maya Brady.

What relationship does Maya Brady have with Tom Brady?

Maya Brady is the niece of the NFL GOAT. Her mom is Maureen Brady, the older sister of former star QB Tom Brady. Maureen was often seen attending his brother’s games in high school and in the NFL as well.

Even though Maya has a famous surname, she has successfully established herself as one of the most promising budding talents in the country.

Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family…by far! https://t.co/BUstHqAyjD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2021

When she was young, Maya fell in love with UCLA softball after watching the Bruins won the Women’s College World Series in 2010. Brady, who was already a talented player, became a fan of one player in particular, freshman outfielder, B.B. Bates. The outfielder inspired her to believe that she too could play softball at UCLA one day.

Apart from Tom Brady, Maya grew up in a family where sports were highly esteemed. Her mom and aunt Nancy played collegiate softball. Additionally, her aunt Julie, a collegiate soccer player, is married to the former Red Sox infielder, Kevin Youkilis. Hence, the weight of expectation was high. However, being surrounded by the right people, who act as a solid support system helped her greatly.

Maya Brady’s impressive career as a Bruin

Maya has been playing softball for the UCLA Bruins since 2020. She demonstrated her talents right from the jump and earned the title of Pac-12 Freshman and Player of the Week for February 2020. Because of her outstanding performance, Maya became the Softball America Freshman of the Year.

Maya had a.333 batting average, nine games with three or more RBIs, and six stolen bases during her rookie year in 2021. Brady finished third overall with 36 runs batted in, 31 runs scored, and 19 walks, tying for second place with 13 home runs. Following a stellar campaign, she was selected to the first-team All-Pac-12, the Pac-12 All-Freshman team, and the NFCA first-team All-American team.

Along with that, she started the 2023 college season with 11 consecutive hits, which became a new school record. Hence, her spectacular record show that Brady has the power, genes, talent, and mindset to become a softball player at the highest level. It will be interesting to see how things go for her.