OG Anunoby’s Injury Status Proves to Be Disappointing for Knicks Fans Ahead of Game 3 Against the Pacers

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) in the third quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks retained their winning ways from the first round as they stole back-to-back games at home in the opening contests of their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Wednesday’s game saw big performances from Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, which ensured a perfect two-game homestand for New York. But now that the Knicks hit the road for their away games, some concerning news has surfaced about Anunoby’s availability ahead of Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Knicks are already hobbled, missing out on the services of three players since the start of the Pacers series. The team has Bojan Bogdanovic [left foot surgery], Mitchell Robinson [left ankle stress injury], and Julius Randle[ right shoulder surgery] listed ‘out’ for Game 3 on Friday. But after the Knicks released their pre-game injury report for Game 3, things started to look even more concerning for the NY side.

Jalen Brunson [right foot; soreness] and OG Anunoby [left hamstring; strain] made appearances on the injury list. While Brunson is “questionable” for game 3 at Indianapolis, Anunoby has been ruled “out” for the upcoming contest.

Both Brunson and Anunoby went down with injuries in Game 2, with Brunson exiting the game in the first quarter and Anunoby in the third. But the team still secured the W. Brunson scored 29 points—24 in the second half on a troublesome foot—while OG Anunoby chipped in with 28 points, which he scored in just 28 minutes. Anunoby would not return after his third-quarter injury.

While the availability of Randle and Bogdanovic was never in question due to season-ending surgeries, Mitchell Robinson is someone who the team has missed dearly. His heroics in the opening series against the Philadelphia 76ers allowed New York to bolster their defense.

While the situation is alarming, the Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has shown the rest of the NBA that he has the resources to handle injuries in the locker room. The responsibility will fall on the Knicks’ others to compensate for Anunoby and Robinson’s defense. If Brunson has a high scoring night again, the Knicks can secure a road W with players like Hartenstein and Hart showing up in defense.

Game 3 will be a slugfest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jalen Brunson has been tagged as “questionable,” but in all probability, the Knicks superstar is going to suit up for Game 3. The Pacers will look to capitalize on the Knicks’ missing pieces to stay alive in the series. But if the likes of Donte DiVincenzo can replicate his 28-point outing, the Knicks going up 3-0 is not out of question.