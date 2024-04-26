NFL Draft 2024: Joe Alt, 6’9″ and 321 Pounds, Touted as ‘Hall Of Fame’ Material as Jim Harbaugh Focuses on Chargers Offense

While most analysts and fans had only QBs in their first five NFL draft picks, offensive tackle Joe Alt being picked as the fifth overall pick has come as a surprise. But not for the LA Chargers. Weeks before the draft, they had the foresight to say that in this draft, the first non-QB pick at fifth is viewed by them as the No.1 pick, thanks to the incredible demand for QBs this summer. Hence they backed up their foresight by picking up one of the best non-QBs of the class as the fifth pick in Joe Alt.

Joe Alt is a physical beast standing at 6-foot-9 while weighing a godly 321 lbs. On the field, the Notre Dame OT has been one of the finest tackles to have come out of the collegiate circuits this season maintaining a crazy PFF.com grade of 90.7 in his 33 starts with 700 snaps. One of the standout traits of Joe Alt is his agility helping him become a great run blocker. His physique also assists him in being an above-average pass-breaker. However, what sets him apart is his ability to learn and adapt.

Alt started off as a Tight End for Notre Dame before transitioning into an offensive tackle the following year. Since then, he has piled on performance after performance despite the novelty of the position for him. It’s no secret that Jim Harbaugh considers the offensive tackle position as a priority. Hence keeping this in mind plus the skillsets and adaptability that Joe Alt brings, Skip Bayless today revealed that he considers the OT Hall of Fame Quality. Moreover, the analyst called it a great pick as his presence unlocks Justin Herbert for Coach Harbaugh.

“Told a good friend of mine (and Michigan Man) this afternoon that I figured Jim Harbaugh could not pass up Joe Alt. He’s just too good – Hall of Fame good. However long Justin Herbert plays, he potentially has a first-team All-Pro left tackle. Great pick.”

All said and done, this is a great pick by the Chargers. But how does he fit into the system with the Chargers already having Rashawn Slater playing LT, which coincides with Alt’s position?

How Does Joe Alt Fit in Jim Harbaugh’s System?

While fans and analysts are ecstatic with the Chargers’ brilliant pick, everyone has been asking a few common questions – Can Joe Alt play RT? Was he really needed when WR is a position that you lack after the departure of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams? Maybe also have a look at trade-backs and pick up a few missing pieces in areas that you lack than an OT where you already have two players? The answer to all these questions is simple – Joe Alt is a ‘Jim Harbaugh’ guy.

The HC’s vision and philosophy rely on the effectiveness of the offensive line. As per Harbaugh, the offensive line is the lifeline of an offensive structure. Hence having a top prospect OT is a dream signing for Harbaugh.

“The offensive line to me is important. If I asked you the question like, ‘What position group depends on no other position group to be good, but every other position group depends on them to be good. What position group is that?’. Offensive line.”

Joe since his freshman year has been a sound technician at LT and has barely played a handful at RT. But honestly, it doesn’t matter to the Chargers. Alt in his career so far has proved that he is highly coachable and adaptable. Moreover, he just turned 21 making it the right age for him to learn something new and stick to it. Lastly, if there is anyone who can make the best use of Alt, it’s definitely Coach Harbaugh. Massive wishes to Joe for getting into the right team!