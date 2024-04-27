Colin Cowherd Predicts the Only First Round QB In 2025 Draft That Won’t Be a Bust

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday went almost as it was predicted in numerous mock drafts albeit a few surprises here and there. NFL analyst Colin Cowherd singled out the only rookie QB from the six talented quarterbacks selected that he believes won’t be a bust for sure.

Cowherd believes that QB Caleb Williams, drafted as the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears, has every reason to succeed in the upcoming NFL season. He backed up his statement by pointing out the deadly team the Chicago Bears have been able to build for the young USC quarterback. He stated,

“They have a really really good roster, backs, receivers, tight ends and they still have draft picks. I just liked what they have. They have a deep threat. They have veteran receivers, they have productive tight ends and their GM picked another receiver in the first round. I just can’t see it missing.”

The Bears have got some serious firepower with experienced wideouts like DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Plus, they have also drafted rookie receiver Rome Odunze as the ninth overall pick for boosting their offense. Adding running back D’Andre Swift, TE Everett Gerald, C Ryan Bater, and Coleman Shelton in the offseason, they are set to rule 2024 with Caleb Williams at the helm.

Potential Rookie Standouts According to Colin Cowherd

Apart from Caleb Williams, he named two more players from the first round of the draft day who have very low chances of being a bust. One is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and the other being Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt.

The Cardinals selected Harrison Jr. with the 4th pick, and Colin thinks he will add on to the arsenal for Kyler Murray who is known for his accurate throws. Cowherd says Harrison Jr. can run routes and go deep and even called him the best receiver drafted since Calvin Johnson. Marvin has been spectacular in his last two seasons with the Ohio State where racked up over 1200 plus receiving yards and 14 touchdowns each in both seasons.

As for Joe Alt, Cowherd thinks he will thrive under the Los Angeles Chargers’ new head coach Jim Harbaugh. He praised Harbaugh’s previous success in college and NFL and tipped the Chargers as a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.