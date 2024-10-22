NFL Fans Up in Arms as Patrick Mahomes Remains a Top MVP Contender

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have been absolutely dominating the NFL for the past three seasons with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. But what went wrong this season? Mahomes hasn’t contributed enough to the team, and it almost seems like a stroke of luck that the defending champs are currently undefeated with a 6-0 record.

The fans in Kansas City haven’t been happy with the quarterback, and after the list of top-12 QBs for the MVP title was released, the rest of the NFL community wasn’t pleased either.

Mahomes currently has a passer rating of 82.5, which is the second-worst rating of his career, following his 2017 debut year in the NFL when he recorded a 102.4 rating. The star QB has completed just 6 touchdowns in 6 games, yet he’s still receiving recognition in several MVP predictions. So, when Fox Sports followed suit and placed Mahomes in the 2nd spot, fans were absolutely furious with their rankings.

The list of the top-12 quarterbacks with the best odds for the 2024 NFL MVP through Week 7 is out, and Fox might need to check their calculator a few times because none of the stats currently favor Mahomes.

Lamar Jackson stands in the first spot, which is rightly deserved and agreed upon by fans, but Mahomes coming in second with +475 has many feeling baffled. He currently has more interceptions than touchdowns, which is even more puzzling.

no question lamar, why is mahomes so high on this list? — corey (@nomansland314z) October 22, 2024

How is Patrick mahomes even on this list right now — Chuck Close (@chuckclose1) October 22, 2024

Mahomes shouldn’t even be top-12. — Kadidy (@LordKadidy) October 22, 2024

Mahomes should not be on this list — Red Raider Man (@redraiderman1) October 22, 2024

Along with being widely upset with Mahomes being at the number 2 spot, the fans were also enraged at Fox Sports for not including Baker Mayfield in the list who has been exceptional this season for the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield’s absence from the top-12 QB list has disappointed the fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have certainly been struggling this season, as their record now stands at 4-3. Baker Mayfield, however, has consistently been the talisman pulling the team through storms and floods, which in turn, has built quite the statistics for him.

Mayfield has recorded 1,859 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in the season so far. Comparing him to Mahomes would be an embarrassing predicament, as the Chiefs’ QB isn’t even good enough to be in the same bracket this year.

It’s worth noting that the list that has been compiled seems to have more to do with the teams’ performance instead of the quarterbacks’.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers has a pass completion rate of 61.5 against Mayfield’s 70.5, and has completed 1,351 passing yards along with 15 interceptions. All of the Packers’ QB’s numbers are way lower than what Mayfield has in the bank, and yet, he has secured the number 5th spot while the Bucs aren’t even on the list.

This is most possibly because the Bucs’ record is 4-3 at the moment while the Packers have a record of 5-2. This slight difference between the teams appears to have a direct impact on the QBs’ odds.