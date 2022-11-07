NFL Fantasy Football Week 9’s Highest Scorers: Monster Days For Joe Mixon, Justin Fields Among Others

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates on camera as he is honored on the video board for breaking the franchise record for most touchdowns in a game in the fourth quarter during a Week 9 NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Nfl Carolina Panthers At Cincinnati Bengals

This week had some legendary performances for the ages as Joe Mixon scored 5 touchdowns and carried the Cincinnati Bengals to a win. Additionally, players such as Justin Fields and Davante Adams heavily helped out their owners.

Quarterback: Justin Fields – 42.72

Fields is finally putting his name into the QB1 conversation without a true WR1. His favorite target today was Cole Kmet whom he connected with for two touchdowns. Even though the Bears lost today, they have hope for the future with Fields’ improved play.

Running Back: Joe Mixon – 55.1

When you score a total of 5 touchdowns, it is hard to not find your name on this list. After owners were seriously trading Mixon due to the lack of production, he came with a statement game. He might be untradeable now or owners might sell high.

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams – 36.6

A week after dropping 1 point, the Raiders made it a point to run their offense through their superstar wide out. After a monster first half where he did all of his damage, Adams had a quiet second half in which the Jacksonville Jaguars completed their double digit comeback.

Tight End: Dallas Goedert – 24.0

Goedert was the player that benefitted from the smooth Eagles’ offense this week. In any given week, any one of AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, or Dallas Goedert could emerge as the number 1 pass catcher. Against a weak Texans defense, it was Goedert’s turn.

Flex: Kenneth Walker III – 27.9

Walker has been an impressive find for the Seattle Seahawks who continue to run the ball effectively as they lead the NFC West. Geno and company have shocked the entire league and currently sit with the number 3 seed in the NFC, only behind the Eagles and Vikings.

Kicker: Nick Folk – 17.0

When your offense can’t find the end zone, the kicker is going to be the prime beneficiary by capping off drives that get to the opponent’s side of the field.

Defense/Special Teams: New England Patriots – 26.0

The Patriots and Bill Belichick had another signature performance against the Colts. It was no surprise, however, because when Belichick faces a rookie quarterback, it is going to be a dominant performance.

