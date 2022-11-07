D.J Moore, Darren Waller & Chase Claypool; Desperate Packers Went After Everyone But Traded None

Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) reacts as he takes the field to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 20-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers went into the trade deadline reeling after a 27-17 loss to the Bills on “Sunday Night Football.” Green Bay chose to remain silent on a record-breaking NFL trade deadline day, which saw teams from the league agree to 10 trades in total.

Without a doubt, the Packers needed some players. They desperately needed help especially at the receiver position, but they were unable to close any deals.

The front office’s strategy for trade deals was difficult to understand. In a recent news conference, LaFleur explained how he and Gutekunst, whom he refers to as “Gutey,” communicated in the run-up to the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

According to The Athletic, LaFleur said of possible trades, “We’ve been having those conversations for weeks now, and it comes down to opportunity. I am confident that Gutey is committed to improving our roster if the right opportunity arises.”

Players Packers Attempted Trading

Chase Claypool

The Packers offered Steelers their 2023 second-round pick for Claypool, but the Steelers ended up sending him to the Bears probably thinking that the Chicago-based franchise’s second-round pick would be “considerably higher” by the end of the season.

D.J Moore

The Carolina Panthers have decided to keep wide receiver, DJ Moore. Most likely, the Packers looked into their options and determined that all of the asking prices were too high which isn’t actually a bad thing.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team “made aggressive attempts” to sign Chase Claypool and Darren Waller. Claypool was the only one of the three to change teams, as the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.

That said, it’s not surprising that the Packers did nothing. Gutekunst has been the Packers’ general manager since 2018 and has never made an in-season trade in which Green Bay acquired a player.

