Drew Brees Net Worth: How Much Did The Star Quarterback Earn In His NFL Career?

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees is a 43-year-old former American football quarterback who spent 20 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). The San Diego Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Brees struggled at first before breaking out in 2004.

In March 2021, he left the NFL. He was a valuable asset for the New Orleans Saints and before his retirement, he led the league in quarterback touchdowns. In terms of passing yards, Brees was the league’s top quarterback.

Drew Brees has won two NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards during the course of his career (2008 and 2011), and he has made 13 Pro Bowl appearances (2004, 2006, 2008, 2014, and 2016–2019).

Drew Brees’ Net Worth

As of 2022, Drew Brees is estimated to be worth $160 million. He makes a lot of money from numerous endorsements, and has been ranked as the 22nd richest athlete in the world.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

The quarterback has made close to $250 million from games over the course of his 20 years as an NFL player. The largest contract in NFL history at that point, worth $100 million over five years, was signed by Drew. The quarterback’s yearly salary was $22 million.

Brees signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the San Diego Chargers in 2005, during his rookie NFL season. However, soon after getting hurt and failing to land a lucrative deal, he left the team.

The New Orleans Saints signed Drew the following year to a six-year deal worth nearly 7 times as much as the previous one, $60 million, along with a $22 million signing bonus.

Brees is well known for endorsing numerous products. He started serving as the national spokesperson for AdvoCare International in 2010. Later that year, the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition named Brees as co-chairman.

Brees also endorses multi-million dollar companies like Nike, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Proctor & Gamble, Verizon, Wrangler, and Pepsi. In 2018, he made an estimated $13 million from endorsements. According to reports, the celebrity player receives over $13,000 for each sponsored tweet.

Brees is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, and not many would argue against it.

