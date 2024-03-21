NFL Hybrid Kickoff: League Owners to Consider Major Kickoff Change

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) in motion for a kickoff in the first half of a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In a bid to revamp kickoff plays and enhance player safety, the NFL has been working on a groundbreaking concept known as the “hybrid kickoff.” This kickoff change was recently reviewed at the Scouting Combine, and the league is still refining it for upcoming league meetings.

So what exactly is this hybrid kickoff all about? In the hybrid kickoff, the ball will be kicked off from the kicking team’s 35-yard line. Meanwhile, ten players from the kicking team eagerly await at the receiving team’s 40-yard line, as explained by NBC.

Moreover, on the receiving end, at least six players must stand ready at their own 35-yard line, with three more strategically positioned between the 35 and 30-yard lines. One or two players can also be placed out in the landing zone, anywhere between the goal line and the receiving team’s 20-yard line. The action begins once the ball is caught or touches down in the landing zone. Let’s break it down into pointers.

If the ball fails to reach the 20-yard line, the receiving team gains possession at their own 40-yard line.

If it glides into the end zone, the receiving team starts their drive at their own 35-yard line.

However, if the ball bounces into the end zone from the landing zone, the receiving team gets the ball at their own 20-yard line.

Last but not least, if the ball decides to take a detour out of bounds, then the receiving team gets a sweet spot at their own 40-yard line

Notably, there won’t be any returns from the end zone, adding a fresh twist to keep players safe from high-speed collisions. Additionally, the same kickoff applies after a safety but with a 15-yard setback. Here the teams can choose between a regular kick with a tee or a punt.

Now if talking about the onside kick, it will be reserved exclusively for the fourth quarter providing the scoring team is trailing. The ball must make contact with a player on the ground between the kicking team’s 35-yard line and the receiving team’s 40-yard line. And as for the receiving team’s setup, well, that’s still up for debate.

But before you get too excited, remember, that change isn’t a one-man show. At least 24 team owners must give the nod for any rules tweaks to take effect. If they vote for the change, then we are back to the old rules from before 2023, saying goodbye to the fair catch between the 25 and the goal line.

The aim here is clearly to make kickoffs more fun while keeping players safe. However, will the big bosses in the league like this groundbreaking idea?

NFL Considering to Ban the ‘Swivel Hip-Drop’ Tackle

On one hand, team owners are mulling over new kickoff rules to make the game more exciting. But on the other hand, there’s talk about banning the “swivel hip-drop” tackle, to keep the players safe. This move involves a defender wrapping up the ball carrier with both arms and then twisting or dropping their hips or lower body to bring them down.

But not everyone is on board with this idea. The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) worries that it could lead to confusion for players, coaches, referees, and fans alike. While the NFLPA is all for improving the game’s safety, they are asking the league to think twice before making this rule change.

So, as the league debates these issues, it’s a waiting game to see what decisions they will make and how they will impact the game we love.