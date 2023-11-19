What is a Hip-Drop Tackle in Football? Is it Legal?
Vasudha Mudgal
|Published November 19, 2023
Jordan Travis Gets Severely Injured Due to the Hip Drop Tackle
The hip-drop tackle continues to cause serious injuries in both the NFL and college football. Two recent incidents highlight the growing concern. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a leg injury against North Alabama, resulting in his being taken from the stadium in an ambulance. The injury occurred when a defender executed the hip-drop tackle, landing on Travis’s leg.
Similarly, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews experienced a season-ending ankle injury due to this tackle. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson executed the hip-drop tackle, causing Andrews’ lower left leg to get trapped under Wilson’s body. These incidents have stirred controversy and raised questions about the tackle’s legality and safety implications.
This tackle, which entails taking down a player from behind, led to Andrews’ lower left leg being trapped beneath Wilson’s frame. While the hip-drop address is currently allowed in the league, this precise incident has led some to wonder about its legitimacy and safety.
Coach Harbaugh expressed his concerns about the necessity of the usage of this type of tackle, specifically given its capacity for causing extreme injuries. He also noted that Wilson had formerly used the identical approach on another Ravens player, Lamar Jackson, near the sideline during a game.
The hip-drop tackle in football, effective as it may be, raises significant safety concerns. While currently legal, the injuries it has caused at both professional and college levels warrant a closer examination of its legality and the development of safer tackling techniques.
