What is a Hip-Drop Tackle in Football? Is it Legal?

Vasudha Mudgal
|Published November 19, 2023

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) waves to fans while being carted off after an injury against the North Alabama Lions during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been a lot of curiosity about the “hip-drop tackle” in football in recent times. This move is when a defender wraps up a runner and uses their body weight to fall on the runner’s leg. Rich McKay, a notable figure in football, explains, “The defender is swinging their weight and falling on the side of their leg, which is their ankle or their knee.”
This method is effective, especially when a smaller defender faces a larger opponent. It’s a strategic move to bring down the opponent, which is, after all, a fundamental objective of the game. But there’s a downside to this move. McKay, an expert in the field, says that the runner can’t protect themselves and often gets hurt because of this tackle.
“You see the ankle get trapped underneath the weight of the defender,” he notes. This has raised concerns about player safety, prompting discussions about its legality in professional football. The NFL, which is always looking out for player safety, has already banned dangerous moves like hitting head-to-head and grabbing the back of a player’s neck (horse collar tackles).
But the hip-drop tackle is a tricky one. The NFL Players Association, which looks after the players, doesn’t want to ban this move. They think it will make it too hard for defensive players to do their job, which is to stop the other team’s players.

Jordan Travis Gets Severely Injured Due to the Hip Drop Tackle

The hip-drop tackle continues to cause serious injuries in both the NFL and college football. Two recent incidents highlight the growing concern. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a leg injury against North Alabama, resulting in his being taken from the stadium in an ambulance. The injury occurred when a defender executed the hip-drop tackle, landing on Travis’s leg.

Similarly, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews experienced a season-ending ankle injury due to this tackle. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson executed the hip-drop tackle, causing Andrews’ lower left leg to get trapped under Wilson’s body. These incidents have stirred controversy and raised questions about the tackle’s legality and safety implications.

This tackle, which entails taking down a player from behind, led to Andrews’ lower left leg being trapped beneath Wilson’s frame. While the hip-drop address is currently allowed in the league, this precise incident has led some to wonder about its legitimacy and safety.

Coach Harbaugh expressed his concerns about the necessity of the usage of this type of tackle, specifically given its capacity for causing extreme injuries. He also noted that Wilson had formerly used the identical approach on another Ravens player, Lamar Jackson, near the sideline during a game.

The hip-drop tackle in football, effective as it may be, raises significant safety concerns. While currently legal, the injuries it has caused at both professional and college levels warrant a closer examination of its legality and the development of safer tackling techniques.

