What is a Hip-Drop Tackle in Football? Is it Legal?

There’s been a lot of curiosity about the “hip-drop tackle” in football in recent times. This move is when a defender wraps up a runner and uses their body weight to fall on the runner’s leg. Rich McKay, a notable figure in football, explains, “The defender is swinging their weight and falling on the side of their leg, which is their ankle or their knee.”

This method is effective, especially when a smaller defender faces a larger opponent. It’s a strategic move to bring down the opponent, which is, after all, a fundamental objective of the game. But there’s a downside to this move. McKay, an expert in the field, says that the runner can’t protect themselves and often gets hurt because of this tackle.

“You see the ankle get trapped underneath the weight of the defender,” he notes. This has raised concerns about player safety, prompting discussions about its legality in professional football. The NFL, which is always looking out for player safety, has already banned dangerous moves like hitting head-to-head and grabbing the back of a player’s neck (horse collar tackles).

But the hip-drop tackle is a tricky one. The NFL Players Association, which looks after the players, doesn’t want to ban this move. They think it will make it too hard for defensive players to do their job, which is to stop the other team’s players.