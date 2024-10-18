NFL Insider Provides Recovery Timeline For Derek Carr as Spencer Rattler Starts For Saints in Week 7

Despite four straight losses, the Saints are without Derek Carr for the second straight game on Thursday night. His absence is a significant setback for the struggling Saints, who face the Broncos, currently holding a 3-3 record in the 2024 season.

While Carr hopes to return as early as Week 8 against the Chargers, the situation is not favorable for the experienced QB, according to NFL insider Albert Breer. Explaining the update on Amazon Prime’s TNF coverage for the Broncos vs. Saints, Breer added:

“As much as Derek Carr might push to play next week against the Chargers, the Saints see a more realistic return date for him as Week 9 against the Panthers or Week 10 against the Falcons.”

Earlier, Carr suffered an oblique injury in the Saints’ Week 5 loss to the Chiefs and could not finish the game. This provided an opportunity for 2024 NFL Draft fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler to play against the Chiefs, albeit in a 13-26 loss.

In their last game, a 27-51 loss to the Buccaneers, Rattler scored one touchdown and threw two interceptions for 243 yards. However, he was sacked five times during the game.

More importantly, after starting the season on a high note with a 47-10 win over the Panthers and a 44-19 blowout over the Cowboys, the Saints have not registered another win this season.

With Derek Carr set to miss two more weeks, the onus is now on the rookie QB Rattler to step up his game and help the Saints end their losing streak.